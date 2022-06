The Yard Milkshake Bar recently opened at the St. John’s Town Center. Even after a week of business, customers were still lined up out the door to try a specialty shake. Two local couples decided to bring the franchise to Jacksonville with the goal of making people smile. They first discovered The Yard in Alabama and have been in love with the idea since. The Yard was also featured on the hit show Shark Tank in 2019, and its popularity has skyrocketed ever since.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO