LARGO, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle died after crashing into an SUV in Largo on Monday, police say. The crash happened in the 7300 block of Ulmerton Road at around 1 p.m., the Largo Police Department said in a news release. Officers said the driver of the SUV was trying to make a U-turn when the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.

LARGO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO