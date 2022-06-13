ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

ITD to share plans to widen I-84 on Tuesday

By KMVT News Staff
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is sharing its plans with the public to widen I-84 from the south Jerome interchange to the Twin Falls Interchange on Tuesday. ITD says the purpose of the project is to increase capacity and improve safety. The meeting...

www.kmvt.com

kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Nature Nursery

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Burley, there is a team of plant lovers who hope to help Idahoans find a green thumb of their own. “Nature Nursery is a full retail nursery. We sell everything from bedding plants to your trees and shrubs,” said Andrew Gibby with Nature Nursery.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls County Turns Out to Oppose Wind Farm

The crowd filled rows of seats and even those along the walls. Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson posted the picture above. How’s this for a turnout during the dinner hour on Tuesday night? The commissioners joined the audience and listened to a series of presentations from members of the public. People who’ve done some extensive research on the impact and history of wind farms. The meeting centered on the Salmon Falls project, which would take up large swaths of southern Twin Falls County.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Find Tons Of Fluorescent Thundereggs Off Hwy 93 Near Twin Falls

With the price of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho averaging over $5, this summer might be better enjoyed by taking shorter trips out of Twin Falls that offer exciting opportunities. For those who like to hunt for rocks in the Gem State, there's a site 40 miles south of Twin Falls that is said to yield one of the largest concentrations of a unique stone made up of volcanic ash and traces of agate.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Statewide teacher shortage affecting southern Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — This year is no ordinary year for school districts looking to hire teachers. “We have seven teaching positions that are open which is higher than normal,” said David Carson, the Buhl superintendent. And applications haven’t kept up with the demand. “One to two...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

A look at why Twin Falls SWAT responded to Mountain Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As KMVT has previously reported, the Twin Falls SWAT team was called to an incident that occurred at Mountain Home on Tuesday night. We wanted to know why Mountain Home utilized a service that is located so far away from the city in the first place.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah. The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

In May, South Central Idaho had more job openings than people unemployed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite previous national attempts to cool down the economy, the southern Idaho labor market isn’t feeling the effects just yet. “We are seeing more and more jobs show up, but very few people are available to fill those jobs,” said Bonang Seoela, an economist with the Idaho Department of Labor.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Fire unveils new fire equipment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department has a new, impressive piece of equipment at the Magic Valley Regional Airport. A 2019 Rosenbauer Panther Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, or AARF, truck calls the airport home and is a state-of-the-art aircraft firefighting machine. Sean Burgess, who...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local fire departments brace for wildfire season

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Consistently warm weather in southern Idaho is right around the corner, and with all the benefits of a Gem State summer comes some challenges, too. Fire departments across the region are preparing, once again, for a busy summer of battling wildfires. With inflation and...
FILER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

City of Twin Falls Closing Major 5 Point Intersection Thursday

Twin Falls City Hall announced that the city will be closing one of the 5 Points intersections on Thursday for repairs to a traffic light. Thursday morning, Twin Falls drivers are being asked to avoid the Blue Lakes and Addison Avenue insection. Contractors will be fixing a damaged traffic light beginning around 8:30 AM and the repair job is estimated to take 3 and a half hours.
kmvt

Behind the Business: Duck Donuts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Have you ever been on a relaxing vacation but found that one thing was missing? This situation happened to Russ Digilio back in 2008. “He was vacationing in the outer banks and he just thought ‘Man, I really wish I had a warm delicious donut’,” said Jessica Wetsel, franchise owner of Duck Donuts in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Part of Twin Falls Drag Storytime cancelled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, KMVT reported the plan for a pride book reading this Saturday at the Twin Falls Barnes and Noble location. Today, we learned part of the event is canceled. The cancellation came as a response from Barnes and Noble following a slew of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies

Idaho’s congressional delegation has received hundreds of thousands of dollars of support from gun rights organizations — and has stayed mostly quiet on the topic of new gun safety and gun control proposals now making their way through the U.S. Congress. The four men who represent Idahoans in the U.S. House and Senate have yet […] The post Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho teachers gather at CSI for I-STEM conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Teachers from across the Gem State are at the College of Southern Idaho this week for the annual I-STEM conference. The conference takes place over four days and teachers choose between five different tracks that they want to learn about. The topics include 3D...
IDAHO STATE

