A cluster of earthquakes was recorded early Wednesday off the Oregon coastline about 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency recorded nine earthquakes within five hours, with three occurring only minutes apart. The first earthquake was recorded at 2:54 a.m. and was 3.8-magnitude. By 7:01 a.m., eight more had hit.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO