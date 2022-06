Signs of summer emerged around Perry this week with the rise of a freedom tent for fireworks sales in a parking lot on the city’s south side. Fireworks cannot be legally discharged within the city limits of Perry, according to the amended city ordinance approved Jan. 3 by the Perry City Council. State law bars Perry’s restricting the sale of the popular explosives, which lawmakers and the governor legalized for retail consumer use in 2017.

