ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia surpasses 7,000 coronavirus deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5FvD_0g9Hc7Lk00
FILE - Gov. Jim Justice, center, speaks to Merl Wooten, owner of Wooten Machine Co., left, and Dr. Matthew Rohrbach while visiting community members, May 9, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. West Virginia has surpassed 7,000 coronavirus deaths as Justice urged residents Monday, June 13, 2022, to stay current on their COVID-19 vaccinations. (Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP, file)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has surpassed 7,000 coronavirus deaths as Gov. Jim Justice urged residents Monday to stay current on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, 7,001 people have died in the state over the past two years since the pandemic started.

“It’s just hard to fathom,” the Republican governor said at a regular-COVID-19 briefing. “If you think of all the tough things that we see on the news from time to time over the years, the mine disasters or plane crashes, whatever it may be, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to this.”

The state surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in early December and 6,000 deaths in mid-February.

The number of patients hospitalized from the virus has risen since hitting a low point for the year of 77 on April 20. Hospitalizations have increased 75% over the past month, going from 124 on May 13 to 217 on Monday. Still, it’s a steep drop from the record 1,097 patients on Feb. 2.

The 1,989 active COVID-19 cases in the state are down from 2,690 on June 4, which had been the highest point in more than three months, according to the DHHR.

About 55% of West Virginia’s 1.79 million residents are fully vaccinated against the virus and 63% have received at least one dose. Justice urged residents, especially those over age 50, to get their booster shots.

“Please don’t sit on the sideline and let this stuff whip around and get you,” he said.

Comments / 6

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports plateau in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus remained about the same from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,855 active cases on Wednesday, compared to 1,854 on Tuesday. Another 556 new cases of the virus were received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTAP

West Virginia bolstering emergency medical service workforce

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia is allocating $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to bolster the state’s emergency medical services workforce. The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the state technical college system, EMS community partners and lawmakers reviewed current education and training opportunities and looked at areas of need.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

DHHR reports death of 39-year-old woman: COVID update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 654 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 16. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 556 new COVID cases and three additional deaths. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia tourism holding steady despite high gas prices

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For now, the high price of gasoline does not appear to be hurting tourism in West Virginia, according to state officials. If anything, prices at the pump may be a factor in where people are willing to vacation. There is the old saying that “home is where the heart is,” and […]
GAS PRICE
Lootpress

Post Audit Report Shows Problems with Licensing Boards’ Websites

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)- During a Post-Audit Subcommittee meeting during Legislative Interims in Charleston on Sunday, members of the legislature received a report detailing shortcomings with Chapter 30 Board websites. Chapter 30 Boards are occupational licensing boards such as the Board of Pharmacy, the Board of Accountants, the Board of Medicine, and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice on I-79 incident where officer was shot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg. In a Facebook post where he shared 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WSAZ

Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange. The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information. The northbound...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia offers SNAP benefits to non-school-age kids

West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries. Children are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. They must also live in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at […]
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

W.Va. COVID-19 Czar Highlights New Precautions, Protocols.

West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly tripled since April. State health experts are now highlighting new precautions and protocols. West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says right now, we are dealing with the most infectious forms of COVID-19. During Gov. Jim Justice’s regular coronavirus briefing Monday, Marsh said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy