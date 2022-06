Coverage for this event has ended. Dow adds 303 points, Nasdaq 2.5%, S&P 1.5% after Fed’s 75 basis point rate hike. U.S. stocks closed higher across the board but off the best levels of the session following the Federal Reserve’s 75 basis point rate hike, the most since 1994. Chairman Powell indicated, during his press conference, a second 50 to 75 basis point hike could be on the table at the next meeting to tame record high inflation. In commodities, oil fell 3% to $115.31 per barrel.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO