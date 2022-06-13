ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Trace Atkins to perform in Canton for USFL playoffs

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVmMA_0g9Hc3oq00

The United States Football League has announced the details for its inaugural playoffs in Canton.

The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is slated for a double-header on Saturday, June 25. The Philadelphia Stars will face off against the New Jersey Generals at 3 p.m.

The second game will take place at 8 p.m. between the New Orleans Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.

Additionally, Trace Atkins is set to perform between the games. Tickets are $15 for general admission and are valid for both games, including the concert.

The Championship game will take place on July 3 at Tom Benson as well.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or on their website.

RELATED : USFL bringing semifinals, championship to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic tickets on sale

CANTON, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic over Labor Day weekend. The game will pit the Central State University Marauders – Ohio’s sole Black HBCU team – against the Winston-Salem State University Rams at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Usfl#Youtube Tv#Roku#American Football#Sports#The Philadelphia Stars#The New Jersey Generals#The New Orleans Breakers#Championship#Ticketmaster#Apple Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star Glenville Cornerback Bryce West, Ohio's Top 2024 Prospect, Feeling Wanted by Ohio State

Bryce West has visited several of college football’s top programs over the first two weeks of June, but the attention he received during his visit to Ohio State stood out. Prior to participating in Ohio State’s fourth camp of the summer on Tuesday, West had already made visits to Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky earlier this month. He’ll be at Michigan on Wednesday and is also planning to visit a few more schools alongside his Glenville High School teammates as the month progresses.
COLUMBUS, OH
GreenwichTime

Editorial: Native American mascots not worth funding loss

The Major League Baseball team in Cleveland has been a member of the American League since 1901. For the vast majority of its years, it was known as the Indians, a name it adopted in 1915. This year, however, the team has a new moniker, one that is better suited to the times — the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland native Michael Symon to host new Food Network prime-time series

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon is hitting the road for a new Food Network primetime series. Symon will host "BBQ USA," a six-episode series offering viewers an inside look at the world of competitive barbecue grilling. The show will feature barbecue competitions across the country, showcasing the talents of grill masters with stops in a diverse range of locales.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy