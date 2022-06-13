Trace Atkins to perform in Canton for USFL playoffs

The United States Football League has announced the details for its inaugural playoffs in Canton.

The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium is slated for a double-header on Saturday, June 25. The Philadelphia Stars will face off against the New Jersey Generals at 3 p.m.

The second game will take place at 8 p.m. between the New Orleans Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.

Additionally, Trace Atkins is set to perform between the games. Tickets are $15 for general admission and are valid for both games, including the concert.

The Championship game will take place on July 3 at Tom Benson as well.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or on their website.

