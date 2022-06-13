ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Post Malone coming to Cleveland this fall

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488x4M_0g9Hc13O00

Grammy award-nominated rapper Post Malone will make a stop in Cleveland as part of his Twelve Carat Tour, a 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch.

Post Malone will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, Sept, 27.

Tickets for his concert go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Post Malone will also make stops in Columbus and Pittsburgh.

His fourth-full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, boasts appearances from an all-star cast, including Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and The Kid LAROI.

Click here to buy tickets.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

5 Steakhouses in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you reside in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these steakhouses. If you want a steakhouse with a more casual atmosphere, Harry's is a great choice. You can't go wrong with their 14-ounce strip steak, which is their most popular option. The T-bone steak and ribeye are also tasty. If you don't eat red meat, the rotisserie chicken is delicious. As for sides, customers love the scalloped & au gratin potatoes and the restaurant's signature dinner rolls with cinnamon butter.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 16-19)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. A former SNL cast member who’s dabbled in acting in addition to comedy over the years, Chris Rock, aka the comedian who famously made Will Smith lose his shit at the Oscars, comes to Connor Palace for performances that take place at 8:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Note that the events will be a phone-free experience, and phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the events. Consult the venue's website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Gunna
Person
Roddy Ricch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland native Michael Symon to host new Food Network prime-time series

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon is hitting the road for a new Food Network primetime series. Symon will host "BBQ USA," a six-episode series offering viewers an inside look at the world of competitive barbecue grilling. The show will feature barbecue competitions across the country, showcasing the talents of grill masters with stops in a diverse range of locales.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cleveland.com

Lil Durk, Kodak Black to headline Z107.9 Summer Jam

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rap stars Lil Durk and Kodak Black are set to headline Z107.9′s annual Summer Jam concert, set to take over the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Aug. 26. The lineup will also feature Bleu, Doe Boy, Icewear Vezzo, SleazyWorld and more. Presale tickets begin on Monday,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Crumbl ready to open its doors in Brooklyn: Photos

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Perfect homemade cookies made fresh daily. That’s what Landon Ball, owner-operator of the new Crumbl store at Ridge Park Square, is promising Brooklyn area residents. The to-go location enjoys a soft opening today (June 16) before its official grand opening on Friday (June 17). “We strategically...
BROOKLYN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Mega Millions jackpot hits $247 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have climbed to around a quarter of a billion dollars each. The next estimated Mega Millions jackpot drawing is at $247 million with a cash option of $140.6 million. You can see the winning numbers here at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The very next day […]
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy