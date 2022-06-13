Post Malone coming to Cleveland this fall

Grammy award-nominated rapper Post Malone will make a stop in Cleveland as part of his Twelve Carat Tour, a 33-city outing across North America with special guest Roddy Ricch.

Post Malone will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, Sept, 27.

Tickets for his concert go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

Post Malone will also make stops in Columbus and Pittsburgh.

His fourth-full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, boasts appearances from an all-star cast, including Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and The Kid LAROI.

