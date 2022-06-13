ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
COUER D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) - After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk.

The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said.

Among those booked into jail on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot was Thomas Ryan Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. No attorney was immediately listed for him and phone numbers associated with him went unanswered Sunday.

Also among the arrestees was Mitchell F. Wagner, 24, of Florissant, Missouri, who was previously charged with defacing a mural of famous Black Americans on a college campus in St. Louis last year.

Michael Kielty, Wagner’s attorney, said Sunday that he had not been provided information about the charges. He said Patriot Front did not have a reputation for violence and that the case could be a First Amendment issue. “Even if you don’t like the speech, they have the right to make it,” he said.

Patriot Front is a white supremacist neo-Nazi group whose members perceive Black Americans, Jews and LGBTQ people as enemies, said Jon Lewis, a George Washington University researcher who specializes in homegrown violent extremism.

Their playbook, Lewis said, involves identifying local grievances to exploit, organizing on platforms like the messaging app Telegram and ultimately showing up to events marching in neat columns, in blue- or white-collared-shirt uniforms, in a display of strength.

Though Pride celebrations have long been picketed by counterprotesters citing religious objections, they haven't historically been a major focus for armed extremist groups. Still, it isn't surprising, given how anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has increasingly become a potent rallying cry in the far-right online ecosystem, Lewis said.

“That set of grievances fits into their broader narratives and shows their ability to mobilize the same folks against ‘the enemy’ over and over and over again,” he said.

The arrests come amid a surge of charged rhetoric around LGBTQ issues and a wave of state legislation aimed at transgender youth, said John McCrostie, the first openly gay man elected to the Idaho Legislature. In Boise this week, dozens of Pride flags were stolen from city streets.

“Whenever we are confronted with attacks of hate, we must respond with the message from the community that we embrace all people with all of our differences,” McCrostie said in a text message.

Sunday also marked six years since the mass shooting that killed 49 people at the Orlando LGBTQ club Pulse, said Troy Williams with Equality Utah in Salt Lake City.

“Our nation is growing increasingly polarized, and the result has been tragic and deadly,” he said.

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs during a weekend Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday. No arrests have been made, no one was physically harmed, and authorities are investigating the incident as possible harassment of children.

In Coeur d’Alene on Saturday, police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

The group came to riot around the small northern Idaho city wearing Patriot Front patches and logos on their hats and some T-shirts reading “Reclaim America” according to police and videos of the arrests posted on social media.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas.

Though there is a history of far-right extremism dating back decades in northern Idaho, White said only one of those arrested Saturday was from the state.

The six-hour Pride event generally went on as scheduled, including booths, food, live music, a drag show and a march of more than 50 people, the Idaho Statesman reported .

“We have been through so much, so much,” Jessica Mahuron of the North Idaho Pride Alliance, which organized the event, told KREM-TV. “Harassment, and attempts to intimidate on the psychological level, and the truth is if you allow yourself to be intimidated you let them win and what we have shown today is that you will not win.”

The group is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The post Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho men sentenced for unlawful taking of a Golden Eagle

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Idaho men have been sentenced to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service for the unlawful taking of a golden eagle without permission. According to court records, 20-year-old Colten R. Ferdinand and 23-year-old Wyatt G. Noe were charged by information with...
Idaho Capital Sun

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just […] The post Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers hire firm to appraise federal public lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have hired a Utah company to appraise federal land in three counties to determine how much tax revenue the land would generate if it was privately owned and subject to property taxes. Republican Sen. Steve Vick and Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, co-chairmen of the Legislature’s Committee on Federalism, signed the $250,000 deal for the study with Aeon AI last month. The Federalism Committee deals with state sovereignty issues. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies

Idaho’s congressional delegation has received hundreds of thousands of dollars of support from gun rights organizations — and has stayed mostly quiet on the topic of new gun safety and gun control proposals now making their way through the U.S. Congress. The four men who represent Idahoans in the U.S. House and Senate have yet […] The post Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Politics
