WATCH: Trump ‘betrayed trust’ of American people, Jan. 6 chair Thompson says

By News Desk
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., made his opening statement on June 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch Thompson’s remarks in the player above. Thompson said that former president Donald Trump refused to accept “the will of the people”...

Randall Harrison
3d ago

actually the walls are closing in on the deepstate and democrats. lookout karma s coming

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

