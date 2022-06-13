Temporary closures scheduled for trails around Phelps Lake

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — A temporary area closure will be in effect for trails around Phelps Lake on June 14 and 15.

The temporary closure is necessary to ensure public safety during construction activities involving helicopter transport of heavy materials from a staging area near the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve to the Phelps Lake outlet bridge on the east side of Phelps Lake.

Closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the provided dates.

For safety during the staging and hauling of construction materials, trails around Phelps Lake will be temporarily closed to all users during aviation operations. Death Canyon parking and trail will remain open during this time.

Staff will be located at junctions or trailheads where trails will be closed.

Schedules may change without notice, or be delayed, due to weather conditions or other extenuating circumstances.

In addition to the June 14 and 15 temporary closures, the Phelps Lake outlet bridge, which closed for replacement beginning August 2021, remains in effect and will continue to be in place throughout the summer and fall of 2022.

The bridge connects Lake Creek trail to the Woodland trail and therefore hikers will not be able to make a loop on those trails, although hikers can still hike the Lake Creek or Woodland trail one way to the lake and back. The Phelps Lake loop from the Death Canyon trailhead will require an additional 1.5 miles to complete the loop. Signs are placed around Phelps Lake to reflect the closure.

The bridge was originally built for vehicle use by the Rockefeller family more than 60 years ago, before being reconfigured for pedestrian use as part of the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve. The bridge sits on untreated logs and over time the weight of the bridge has made the wood deteriorate. The old bridge is being replaced with a new bridge that will be less costly to maintain and will continue to reflect the attractive, rustic appearance of the historic bridge.

Jackson Hole Preserve Inc., one of Grand Teton’s longest standing partners, is helping to support the bridge replacement.

