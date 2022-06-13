ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

No Burn Advisory

By Antonio Clark
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – Mesa County Public Health has released a no-burn advisory from 10 A.M. to 11 P.M. on June 13 due to fire security concerns. During this advised time, no burning of any kind is permitted, including agricultural burning.

Mesa County and other locations throughout the Western Slope have been issued a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory by the National Weather Service. Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 60 mph. Critical fire weather conditions will result from the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

Consider the following alternatives to burning:

  • Take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, 3071 U.S. Hwy. 50. The facility accepts material for composting at no charge and is open Wednesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. For more information, call (970) 263-9319.
  • Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.
  • Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.

For more information visit the air quality page .

