A slap on the wrist for a homophobic crime is hopefully a lesson learned | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Alexander Jerich appears before Judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday June 7, 2022 at the West Palm Beach Courthouse. Jerich who plead guilty to burning skid marks into an LGBTQ+ streetscape in Delray Beach, was sentenced to two years probation, one hundred hours of community service and a mental health evaluation. Susan Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

“What you did was a bad thing, but you’re not a bad guy.”

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer spoke those words to Alexander Jerich last Tuesday. Jerich faced sentencing on two charges related to his defacement last year of Delray Beach’s LGBTQ Pride streetscape.

Apparently, Suskauer reached this conclusion after reading something Jerich submitted at Suskauer’s demand. Sentencing had been set for April, but Suskauer delayed it until receiving Jerich’s 25-page essay on the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, which left 49 people dead and 53 wounded, most of them gay men.

Because the assignment was very unusual, Suskauer’s meaning seemed clear: Persuade me that you now understand the hate that LGBTQ people face, and you’ll get a break.

Prosecutors had asked for a 30-day jail sentence and five years probation. Rand Hoch, founder and president of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, wanted a one-year sentence and filed a victim impact statement on behalf of the LGBTQ population.

Because of a loophole in state law, Jerich had received a big break even before Tuesday. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg declined to consider Jerich’s defacement a hate crime, which would have enhanced the penalty for the felony criminal mischief charge. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Aronberg concluded that Florida’s hate-crime law applies only to offenses against individuals. If a judge agreed and dismissed such a case, Aronberg said, Jerich might not face any penalty.

Hoch criticized Aronberg’s decision. Aronberg called on the Legislature to close that loophole. Fat chance, given the homophobic sentiment in Tallahassee.

Jerich’s essay was what you would expect from a 20-year-old who burned his tires over the streetscape during a rally to celebrate Donald Trump’s birthday. Another driver yelled at Jerich to “tear up that gay intersection.”

Jerich wrote about the Pulse shooter, as well as short profiles of those who were killed. Even the supposedly edited version is filled with grammatical mistakes. At the end, under the heading “My Beliefs,” which takes up less than two double-spaced pages, Jerich wrote, “After reading about the pulse nightclub shooting, it gave me a different perspective on the way people are hated on. …”

He concluded, “Hopefully writing this essay will show my efforts to make things right, my stupidness and dumb actions have portrayed a picture on me that I am not … I understand how far the LGBT community has come and I will never make any stupid decisions again.”

For what he considered sincerity, Suskauer did not sentence Jerich to jail. He put him on probation for two years. He ordered Jerich to perform 100 hours of community service and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Finally, Suskauer withheld adjudication on both charges. Jerich will have no criminal record. He won’t lose his civil rights and face the daunting prospect, under Florida’s absurdly unfair clemency system, of regaining them.

Suskauer went too far. Under the state system, Jerich — as a first offender — didn’t score out for jail time. But aside from bad publicity and two-and-a-half weeks of community service, Jerich faces almost no punishment for vandalism that was about so much more than tire marks.

Delray Beach had held a ribbon-cutting for the streetscape just two days earlier. Officials stressed that the project represented a departure from when a previous city manager had opposed same-sex partner benefits for employees.

What Hoch correctly called Suskauer’s “slap on the wrist” also comes amid renewed hostility in Florida toward LGBTQ people and their families.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has falsely accused school districts of “sexualizing” young public school students. This year’s “don’t say gay” law will make it harder for students who fear discussing their sexuality with parents to do so with teachers.

A year ago, the Legislature and DeSantis barred transgender girls from competing in high school sports. They did so even though the Florida High School Athletic Association had a plan to address that issue and even though advocates stress that participation is healthy for such students.

Imagine all the young criminal defendants in Florida who do bad things but aren’t bad guys. Most don’t get the breaks that Alexander Jerich got. Rewarding Jerich so handsomely insulted LGBTQ Floridians and civil society. We hope he can show he was worth it. As the judge told Jerich before he left the courtroom: “Don’t let me down.”

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

Comments / 11

Dingleberry
3d ago

I live in Delray Beach, we have no.gay bars here, NO ONE wanted or requested that gay mural on the street except that gay man that works for the city. go paint that mural in wilton Manors where it will be appreciated, not here.

Reply(2)
14
country boy 74
3d ago

they trying to get us to go along with their foolishness everyday so if someone 1 disagree and show it its a crime but not when they do it....now he shouldn't have done it but these people don't think that God is watching.......he'll will be fill with alot of unbelievers...

Reply
6
Sarah Rachael
3d ago

What a joke punishing this man as if he killed someone. It’s not a hate crime as it is as not directed to a person. How about the summer when they burned everything down and destroyed business. That was ok, right? Thank God we don’t tolerate that in FL.

Reply
4
