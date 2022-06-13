ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County executive, sheriff propose public referendum on jail consolidation project costs

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iV9PV_0g9HaPyl00

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s sheriff and county executive are calling for a public referendum to determine the fate of the Dane County Jail consolidation project, saying an additional $10 million necessary for the project won’t get the needed votes on the Dane County Board.

The project has faced continuous setbacks caused by inflated construction costs, with a recent estimate setting the total cost nearly $10 million above the county’s approved budget. According to the latest figures from the county, the entire project is now estimated to cost just over $175 million.

RELATED: New estimate puts jail consolidation project nearly $10M above approved budget

That estimate came just months after the county board approved an additional $16 million for the design and construction of a re-designed jail consolidation project, bringing the project’s budget to $165.9 million.

Now, after numerous delays, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the county is likely to see more delays as construction and labor costs continue to increase.

“Time is not on our side and after exploring options for close to a decade, the best and frankly only feasible plan is to put the jail to a public vote this fall,” Parisi said.

Three-quarters of the 37-member Dane County Board of Supervisors would need to support adding $10 million to the project’s budget in order for the resolution to pass, which Parisi said is unlikely to happen.

Elizabeth Doyle, chair for the county’s finance committee which removed the item from its agenda Monday evening, said there were other procedures she and county board chair Patrick Miles were exploring for getting the $10 million through for approval.

“If the board chooses to go to referendum,” Doyle said, “I think it does show kinda a failure on our part to be making these hard decisions and doing this hard work. So I really just hope folks work collaboratively to move this forward.”

Doyle added that county administration and the sheriff’s office weren’t considering other alternatives or responding to calls for group meetings with board leadership.

“I know various supervisors have reached out to the sheriff to say, ‘We’re willing to fund renovations in the short term to address safety concerns,” she said. “The focus just seems to be on wanting to build the jail as is and just not taking this new information into account or giving space to the JFA study results if there are additional improvements to make.”

She referenced that several supervisors who would currently vote against the added $10 million are seeking additional research from the JFA Institute to ensure any changes come with a holistic criminal justice approach in mind.

A public referendum for the fall general election ballot would only need a simple majority approval from the county board. Additions to approved capital spending projects require a three-fourths majority, while budget amendments–which Doyle is exploring for the jail instead–would need a two-thirds majority vote.

Parisi and Barrett, however, are pushing publicly for a different solution.

“Every time we let months go by, this project ends up costing millions more. Delay is only making this more expensive,” Parisi said. “If the Board doesn’t have the votes to keep this moving – that’s understandable – but then the only responsible step is to allow the residents of this county to decide.”

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in fall 2021 described the current jail as “inhumane and not safe,” while calling on county board members to pass millions in additional funding to bring the project to fruition. During a Monday afternoon press conference, Barrett said the county has come too far to not finish the project.

RELATED: ‘Inhumane, borderline unconstitutional’: Dane Co. Sheriff weighs pricy alternative as new jail plans creep forward

“This project is at a crossroads and we have come too far not to finish the job and fund the work that many years of analysis shows is needed and frankly overdue,” Barrett said. “For us to get the highest quality contractors and bidders, we as a county need to send a clear signal that we support a safer, more humane jail facility.”

Barrett went on to say he thinks further reductions to the jail’s future design — which has already been scaled back to address budgetary concerns — would jeopardize public safety.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Watch

Opinion: Former Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office employee to county leaders — Stop political ‘damage control,’ investigate ‘toxic’ work environment

Kurt Karbusicky previously served as Chief Deputy Coroner for Dane County, and has also served as an elected board member for the Village of Black Earth and for Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. He is currently retired from full-time government service, and resides in the Town of Middleton. In a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Meet Madison’s three new City Council members

The Madison City Council has seen high turnover in the past month with a trio of alders stepping down for personal reasons and, as a result, three new interim alders have been sworn in to serve until the spring 2023 election. Former Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who represented District 3, moved...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Wonder Bar project greenlighted by Madison Plan Commission

The Plan Commission on Monday night unanimously approved a large apartment building for the site of the old Wonder Bar and Coliseum Bar at 222-232 E. Olin Ave., across from the Alliant Energy Center. McGrath Properties, a local development company led by Lance McGrath, is proposing to construct a 12-story...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Flagpoles from former Janesville GM plant relocated to Rock Co. Historical Society

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The VFW Post 1621 Honor Guard took part in a special Flag Day ceremony in Janesville on Tuesday. The event at the Rock County Historical Society recognized the relocating of three flagpoles from the former General Motors plant in Janesville. Blackhawk Community Credit Union helped salvage the poles to honor those who worked at the plant.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘A positive step forward’: Senate could vote on gun legislation as early as this week, Baldwin says

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Senate could vote on gun legislation as early as this week, Sen. Tammy Baldwin said. The latest push to enact stricter gun laws comes after deadly mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Last week, a bipartisan group of senators agreed to a framework of gun control measures, which are now being written into legislation for lawmakers to vote on.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees

Two Republican candidates for governor said that if elected they would recall and replace all of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ unconfirmed appointees to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Monday.  Both former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson said they’d install their own regents. […] The post Republican gubernatorial candidates say they’ll replace Evers UW Regent appointees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Green Bay native ID’d as victim of Dane County hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. — A Green Bay native is identified as the victim of a hit-and-run in Dane County. Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead on the side of Highway MM near Oregon on June 8. An obituary says Gueths was going for a run when the incident took place.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Three suspects from Madison face homicide allegations after a kidnapping investigation led to rural Portage, where the victim’s body was discovered. The American dream of owning a home, feels like just a dream these days. Nearly two dozen emergency management offices in Wisconsin activated Wednesday. Updated: 3 hours ago.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD ditches mask requirement for start of summer semester

MADISON, Wis. — Students and staff with the Madison Metropolitan School District won’t be required to mask up at the start of the summer semester, district leaders announced Wednesday. The new policy goes into effect at the start of the district’s summer semester, which kicks off Monday, June 20. While masks will not longer be required, district leaders said they’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#County Jail#Politics Local#The Dane County Board
nbc15.com

Thousands without power in SW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for thousands throughout the evening. The storm has continued to blow across through the middle of the state...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Michael Jolly, State Bank of Cross Plains

What are the most challenging and rewarding aspects of your job and why?. State Bank of Cross Plains is a company that has seen significant growth since I started with them in 2015, growing from a total assets amount of $770 million in 2015 to more than double that at the end of 2021, with $1.675 billion of total assets. We will be growing significantly in the next year with the recent announcement of our merger with Monona Bank. The growth of the bank has continued to provide new challenges and allowed me the opportunity to take on these challenges and advance my career with the company. I am fortunate to work with an amazing accounting team that is always striving to gain efficiencies. While we have doubled in size since the time I started, we have been able to adapt and change and keep our accounting team the same size.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands of Alliant Energy customers without power in Wisconsin following storms

OAKDALE, Wis. — Nearly 17,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power after a powerful line of severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. As of 11:50 p.m., Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 900 customers in Columbia County are without power. Nearly 1,300 are without electricity in Marquette County, and another nearly 450 are in the dark in Dodge...
OAKDALE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm. Over 200 attendees and over 300 volunteers, hosts, and personal caregivers came together to make for a prom-like Night to Remember. Keep your pets safe in extreme heat. Updated: 8...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy