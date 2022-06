A 13-year-old boy walking in Little Woods was shot late Sunday morning by an occupant of a passing vehicle, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Avon Park and Curran boulevards at around 11:58 a.m. A person in a passing vehicle opened fire on the boy, who was struck. The suspects fled, police said, and Emergency Medical Services took the boy to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO