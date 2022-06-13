Suspects on the run after robbing bank patron

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects are on the loose after robbing the patron of a Miamisburg bank Monday morning.

According to a Sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two masked suspects robbed a bank patron just outside the Farmers & Merchants bank on South First Street in Miamisburg. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee described as having a newer body style. They remain on the loose.

Dispatch described the suspects as wearing all black except for a mask, one of which was yellow, and the other red. They also wore sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Miamisburg Police Department at 937-225-HELP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.