Suspects on the run after robbing bank patron
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Two suspects are on the loose after robbing the patron of a Miamisburg bank Monday morning.
According to a Sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two masked suspects robbed a bank patron just outside the Farmers & Merchants bank on South First Street in Miamisburg. The suspects then fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee described as having a newer body style. They remain on the loose.Carrying a gun without a permit now legal in Ohio
Dispatch described the suspects as wearing all black except for a mask, one of which was yellow, and the other red. They also wore sunglasses.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Miamisburg Police Department at 937-225-HELP.
