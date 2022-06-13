Coast Guard issues safety reminder after rescuing 8 aboard disabled vessel near Galveston

Hello my friends! A lot is happening in the traffic world, here’s a breakdown of what you need to know:. Man, is the pain at the pump real. These past weeks, what used to cost me about $45, I know I am paying close to $70 to fill up my 14-gallon tank of gas. As I’ve mentioned before, I drive from Cypress all the way to Southwest Houston, so this requires me to fill up every week. So I’m shelling out a pretty penny these days for my monthly gas bill. Drivers all over Texas are feeling this pain, the average gas price in Texas is $4.69 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than on this day last week and is $1.93 more per gallon compared to this day last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $5.01, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.94 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year. A gift card for gas doesn’t sound too bad this year for a Father’s Day gift.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO