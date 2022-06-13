ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Coast Guard issues safety reminder after rescuing 8 aboard disabled vessel near Galveston

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard rescued eight boaters Sunday aboard a disabled vessel near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from Sea Tow at 3:39 p.m. of...

www.click2houston.com

