ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Andrew Painter Slings in BlueClaws Debut

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbAl2_0g9HWoaq00

The Philadelphia Phillies electric 2021 first-rounder made his first High-A Appearance this weekend.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After an electric nine starts in Single-A, the Philadelphia Phillies first-round pick from 2021, Andrew Painter made his long awaited High-A debut on Sunday.

His first inning went exactly to plan. He struck out the side, touching triple-digits, and featuring some nasty breaking stuff. Things unraveled a tad from then on, and Painter's day ended after three innings of work, in which he allowed five hits, three runs, and three walks, striking out four.

It's important to remember that from here on out, Painter is facing competition that is, on average, four years older than him. The jump in difficulty from Single to High-A is substantial.

Still, he is expected to adjust swimmingly, just as his first-round counterpart Mick Abel has done.

There's a whole mess of other individual performances to highlight from this weekend, so without further ado, here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm:

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Bailey Falter Spins Gem

As the Phillies most optimal piece of starting pitching depth, Bailey Falter has been outstanding in Triple-A in 2022.

It was no different for him on Saturday night, as he spun seven innings of two-run ball against the Omaha Storm Chasers, allowing just four hits, one walk, and striking out two.

Thus far, Falter has posted a 1.54 ERA across 23.1 innings of work, striking out 28 and walking just three batters.

If he can manage to rediscover that ever-elusive velocity bump that he found two years ago, there is no question that Falter will be a viable starting pitching option for the Phillies at the major league level. At the very least, he is a serviceable multi-inning bullpen arm in his current form.

Double-A: Jhailyn Ortiz Gets Back on Track

It's been a tough month or so for the Phillies young power-hitting prospect, but Ortiz got back on track on Sunday, slugging a double in a two-hit day for Reading.

Despite his struggles, Ortiz still boasts a .759 OPS in Double-A this season and is hitting .238.

Strikeouts are still a problem for the young slugger, but his defense is getting considerably strong reviews. Combined with his strong arm, which grades out as the best in the system, the 23-year-old still has a bright future within the Phillies system.

High-A: Ben Brown Extends Stunning Streak

The BlueClaws' rotation is among one of the strongest in Minor League Baseball, featuring two top prospects, and a slew of interesting young arms. Shockingly, the most successful of those arms has been the surging Ben Brown.

In his last five starts, Brown hasn't allowed more than one run, and in those 27.1 innings, he's struck out 44 batters. His performance has been flooring.

Brown is consistently sitting 95-97 on his fastball, and has featured a strong arsenal of breaking pitches. He's off to a fabulous start to the 2022 season.

Single-A: Marcus Lee Sang Continues Intriguing Start

When he was initially drafted in 2019, Marcus Lee Sang was a raw talent with intriguing potential.

In 2022, he's still relatively raw, but he's beginning to show flashes of that enticing potential. He ripped two home runs this weekend, doubling his total, and bumping his OPS up to .720 on the season.

He boasts some of the better exit velocities among Clearwater hitters, and has the potential to develop five average-or-better tools in the future.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: W 4-3, L 0-10

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

C Rafael Marchan - 2-for-6, BB

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Altoona Curve: L 2-5, L 2-5

RHP Colton Eastman - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K

C Logan O'Hoppe - 0-for-6, 2 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 0-1, L 7-10

OF Johan Rojas - 4-for-9, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB (30-for-30 in SB in 2022)

1B Rixon Wingrove - 3-for-8, HR, R, 3 RBI, 4 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: W 2-0, L 1-6

LHP Ryan Sherriff (rehab) - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

RHP Jean Cabrera - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury

The Atlanta Braves have been baseball’s hottest team lately, as they are currently rolling to the tune of a 12-game winning streak. Unfortunately, the Braves were dealt a tough blow amidst the hot stretch, as star second baseman Ozzie Albies went down with an injury during Monday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. Albies suffered a […] The post 3 players Braves must trade for after Ozzie Albies injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Abel
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Mike Trout
Yardbarker

Dodgers Comment On Dustin May’s Status

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May has been out for quite some time as a result of undergoing Tommy John surgery. Five games into his 2021 season, May had injured his elbow and was forced to sit out the remainder of the season. He was 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox infielder claimed off waivers by AL East foe

Jonathan Arauz has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday they've claimed the 23-year-old infielder off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk. Arauz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2020. The Panama...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueclaws Debut#The Philadelphia Phillies
The Spun

Look: David Cone, Yankees Clip Goes Viral Wednesday Night

David Cone made the most of an awkward moment Wednesday night. Early in the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, YES Network experienced some amusing audio issues. The distorted voices of Cone and play-by-play announcer Michael Kay made them sound intoxicated. After making his way through a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets aces Jacob DeGrom, Max Scherzer get mixed bag of injury updates

The New York Mets have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season. Entering play Wednesday night, they are 41-22, atop the National League East and best record in the league. What has made that so impressive has been the fact that the Mets have won without Jacob DeGrom all season and Max Scherzer for much of it.
MLB
FOX Sports

Aguilar leads Marlins to wild comeback victory over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered, drove in four runs and hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a wild 11-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl Garcia and Jacob Stallings also went deep for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

REPORT: TROTZ TURNED DOWN VERY LUCRATIVE OFFER FROM FLYERS

Thanks, but no thanks. That was apparently Barry Trotz's response to an offer from the Philadelphia Flyers that would have put him among the highest paid coaches in the league, if not THE highest. According to a report from Anthony SanFilippo with Crossing Broad, before deciding on John Tortorella, Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
751
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy