Anniston, AL – Monday, June 20, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Event by Anniston Museums and Gardens . The Anniston Museum of Natural History is home to a variety of animal ambassadors. Join their education team every Monday this summer to feed and greet several of our residents up close. All proceeds go toward the care and enrichment of their animal ambassadors. Feed Our Friends is $2 per feeding. This program is available on a first come, first served basis and will end when animals are full. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!