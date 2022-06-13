ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Feed Our Friends

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Anniston, AL – Monday, June 20, 2022 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Event by Anniston Museums and Gardens . The Anniston Museum of Natural History is home to a variety of animal ambassadors. Join their education team every Monday this summer to feed and greet several of our residents up close. All proceeds go toward the care and enrichment of their animal ambassadors. Feed Our Friends is $2 per feeding. This program is available on a first come, first served basis and will end when animals are full. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!

Related
Calhoun Journal

Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens  will host a Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp. The museum has stated that they love to help you Explore Your World, and this summer they will be exploring like Lewis and Clark! During this three-day camp, […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

A Rare Titanic Family – The Caldwell Story of Survival

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host A Rare Titanic Family – The Caldwell Story of Survival. Professor of Journalism at Samford University, Dr. Williams is the great-niece of Albert and Sylvia Caldwell, a couple who were among the few to survive the sinking of the Titanic. Dr. Williams has authored a book entitled, A Rare Titanic Family: The Caldwells’ Story of Survival. The book is based on a firsthand account as told to her by her great uncle Albert. Dr. Williams will present a one-woman show, in costume, as Sylvia Caldwell telling the Titanic Story.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alpaca Adventure Camp Coming to Anniston

Anniston, AL – June 20th – 23rd starting at 9:00 am to 1:00 pm is the Alpaca Adventure Camp hosted by Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events. Ready to go on a summer adventure? Join Blackberry Hill Alpacas for fun June 20th-23rd from 9am-1pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn Series

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Calhoun County Master Gardeners will host a Lunch & Learn Series at Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan. Lunch & Learn is a series of FREE gardening programs sponsored by the Calhoun County Master Gardeners and the Calhoun County Commission. Held the 4th Wednesday of each month, April through September. June 22nd will be Growing & Harvesting Herbs with Jan Morris. Speakers/Dates subject to change. Call 256-237-1621 to confirm. Cane Creek Community Gardens at McClellan is a 17 acre site owned by the Calhoun County Commission and operated by the Calhoun County Extension Office in concert with the Calhoun County Master Gardeners. The site includes community garden raised beds, a classroom and an outdoor classroom.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hidden History in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 21 from  12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. Only a small portion of a museum collection is on display at one time. Join the Anniston Museums and Gardens every Tuesday this summer, any time between 12:00pm and 1:00pm as they present objects currently not on exhibit. Each week, they will highlight several […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Petting Zoo in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a petting zoo. Join them in the parking lot as Tickled Pink introduces several animals to kick off the Library Children’s Department’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program! After a short informational session, visitors will get to pet the animals. The […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sand Art for Jacksonville Teens

Jacksonville, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm. The Jacksonville Public Library invites teens to come fill sea creature bottles. with bright and colorful sand! This is a part of he Oceans of Possibilities themed summer program. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Heritage Festival at Anniston’s Zinn Park

Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston shared the 2022 Heritage Festival Schedule for 06/18/22 at Zinn Park. The 2022 Heritage Festival is almost here! Here’s the full schedule of events for the annual celebration of Juneteenth! Also, the festival is still accepting non-food Vendors! If you are interested in being a vendor at the festival, […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Courtyard Garden Tour

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:00 am. The Anniston Museums and Gardens will host this tour. Did you know the Courtyard Garden is an example of a microclimate? Join the Anniston Museums and Garden’s education team to learn about microclimates while viewing the beautiful flora and fauna growing. This program is included in museum admission and free for members. Upon arrival, take a walk around the grounds, for the gardens are all around you. With native plants, tropical palms, and fruitful trees, you’ll soon forget you’re just three miles from Downtown Anniston. AM&G resides on 125 acres nestled among our Treasure Forest, perfect for native wildlife to flourish.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

HerpFest: Celebration of Reptiles & Amphibians

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host the annual HerpFest! It is time once again to celebrate and appreciate our slimy, scaly friends! HerpFest 2022 will be at the Longleaf Event Center with fun for the entire family. Enjoy family-friendly crafts and interactives including […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fast Cut Scholarships Date Extended!

Calhoun County, AL – The deadline for the four Fast Cut Scholarships has been extended to July 1st. The topic of the easy is How will your academic/career goals help your community? There are four $500 scholarships available. To apply you must include your 500 word or less essay, community service participation, and two references. To learn additional information please contact Coach Green at 256-239-2832 or Jermaine Sims at 256-283-5585.
Calhoun Journal

Teen Free Friday Flicks in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Friday, June 17th is the next Teen Friday Flicks at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. This event is held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm each Friday. TEENS! Come join the library for the FREE Friday Flicks. Enjoy some popcorn or bring a sack lunch to enjoy. To see a list of what movies […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Third Thursday Plant Sale in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm the Longleaf Botanical Gardens’ Greenhouses will host a Plant Sale. Third Thursday is Plant Sale day! Support the growth of the Longleaf Botanical Gardens and your gardening green thumb by purchasing plants! They have a variety of trees, shrubs, natives, tropicals, and more! Plant Sales are at the LBG Greenhouses from 10:00am – 5:00pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hypertufa Class in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9:00 am a limited number can build their own Hypertufa plant pot. Make lightweight and durable planters from a mixture of peat moss, perlite, Portland cement, and water. The 1st 10 people to register will be able to attend and join us for a fun class learning how […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

The Band Parris at The Place Downtown in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – Friday, June 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm The Band Parris will be live at The Place Downtown. The Place Downtown stated, “They are very excited to announce The Band Parris will be performing at The Place Downtown on June 16. Y’all be sure to make plans to be there, it’s gonna be an […]
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Electronic Recycling Drive

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, June 23 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm you can bring your electronics to be recycled at no charge. Types of items accepted are computers, laptops, cell hones. TVs (Flat screen only), cables, wires, and projectors. *This is not a complete list. You can call 256-237-1621 for additional information. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Police Foundation – You can run, but you can’t hide 5K

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Foundation is hosting a you can run, but you can’t hide” 5k run/walk. The date will be Saturday, June 25th at 8:00 am. The run will start at the Anniston Police Department and end at the Coldwater Mountain Brewery. The entry fee is $25 pr runner. Each runner will get a free shirt and anyone over 21 (valid ID required) will receive one free beer at Coldwater Mountain Brewery. Cash prize for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There will be a man and woman category.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Flag Day Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host a Flag Day Program at 1:00pm. Flags have been used throughout the world for the last 3,000 years. From signaling troops in war to representing sovereign countries, flags serve an important place in history. Celebrate Flag Day this year at the Berman […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

