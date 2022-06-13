'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'

June 13 (UPI) -- Knives Out 2 director Rian Johnson has unveiled the movie's official title.

Johnson said Monday that the sequel will be titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Johnson also directed and produced the original Knives Out, which opened in theaters in November 2019. The films are inspired by the works of author Agatha Christie and follow a private detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misconception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," Johnson tweeted.

"It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the showdunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues," he added.

Johnson said he hoped to emulate Christie with Knives Out and its sequels.

"When I made Knives Out, that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc - to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being... and (ta dah) title," he wrote.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The film also features Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Netflix said the movie will premiere during the holiday season.