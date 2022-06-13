WSP investigating wrong-way driver that sent two people to hospital in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Jeep heading in the wrong direction on I-182 struck three cars and sent two people to the ER Sunday night (June 12).
Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident as a vehicular assault.
According to a tweet from Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash happened at 11:43 p.m. The Jeep was traveling the wrong way on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco.
The road was closed for five and a half hours but has since been reopened. The condition of those involved in the collision is unknown.
Comments / 1