WSP investigating wrong-way driver that sent two people to hospital in Pasco

Image Credit: Trooper C. Thorson

PASCO, Wash. — A Jeep heading in the wrong direction on I-182 struck three cars and sent two people to the ER Sunday night (June 12).

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident as a vehicular assault.

According to a tweet from Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash happened at 11:43 p.m. The Jeep was traveling the wrong way on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco.

The road was closed for five and a half hours but has since been reopened. The condition of those involved in the collision is unknown.