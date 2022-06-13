ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSP investigating wrong-way driver that sent two people to hospital in Pasco

By Jill Sperling
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Trooper C. Thorson

PASCO, Wash. — A Jeep heading in the wrong direction on I-182 struck three cars and sent two people to the ER Sunday night (June 12).

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident as a vehicular assault.

According to a tweet from Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash happened at 11:43 p.m. The Jeep was traveling the wrong way on I-182 near Road 100 in Pasco.

Image Credit: Trooper C. Thorson

The road was closed for five and a half hours but has since been reopened. The condition of those involved in the collision is unknown.

Walla Walla man dies after car crashes into guardrail

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a Walla Walla man has died after his car struck a guardrail on Saturday afternoon. According to WSP, the accident occurred around 1:41 p.m. in Asotin County. The car was traveling southbound on State Route 129 near milepost 10, about 26 miles south of Asotin city limits.
