Ventura County, CA

Ventura County Star receives 13 awards for excellence in journalism

By Stacie N. Galang, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

I'm pleased to share that the Ventura County Star collected some bling, that is, 13 awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

It's the state's most prestigious journalism awards, and the association's judges saw fit to honor this local news organization for its news reporting, sports coverage, editorial writing, and photography.

The Star submitted entries in the print category and learned late last month when the CNPA announced the winners of the 2021 California Journalism Awards.

The contest recognizes the best in journalism for weeklies, dailies and digital-only news agencies across the Golden State. The Star was pitted against other daily newspapers of similar size.

I served as a contest judge this year and have for years now. I'm encouraged by the quality of journalism still taking place across the state despite the changes to the industry.

As an editor, the first goal is to ensure quality, timely and accurate coverage of our region. Beyond informing readers, we also strive to entertain and inspire.

We're not doing this work for the awards though we'll take the recognition.

I'm especially proud that the honors come from a cross-section of categories — from first place in breaking news for reporter Jeremy Childs' story about a bee attack to photographer Juan Carlo's second-place wildfire photo for the Country Fire to sports reporter Joe Curley's second-place finish for his feature on the Newbury Park High's exceptional cross country team.

In the unique category of California's recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, The Star collected three prizes for first, fourth and fifth. The reporting was led by veteran reporter Kathleen Wilson with a big assist from Tom Kisken.

Please join me in congratulating our Star team whose work exemplifies the best of the state's journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County Star receives 13 awards for excellence in journalism

Comments / 2

