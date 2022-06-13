ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

U.S. Open Golf DFS: Top Plays and Value Picks

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7biv_0g9HWOq400

Building a winning lineup around Xander Schauffele.

I’ve been chasing the daily game battle for many years with the hopes of taking down a million-dollar prize. Let’s see if we can come up with a winning DFS lineup for this week’s U.S. Open. In essence, the goal in golf is almost like playing the pick-6 in horse racing: The deeper your bankroll, the more outs you give yourself to win. The downside is that adding each additional entry adds a higher multiple to your investment.

With my limited funds, I’m comfortable entering between 10 and 25 teams in golf GPPs with a price point between $10 and $25. Ideally, I’d like to get as many teams as possible through to the weekend to help increase my chance of winning.

Bet on the U.S. Open at SI Sportsbook

When reviewing the player pool, I know I need the tournament winner. In addition, there is a good chance that all six of my golfers (depending on the site) must play on the weekend and finish in the top 15. Based on my thought process and approach, it makes the most sense for me to build around a core of four golfers plus mix and match the final two spots in my lineup.

To help with some of the backstories of the top players for this week’s event, I wrote about them in my SI Betting preview .

Here’s a look at the top-tier players by salary:
Scottie Scheffler ($11,300)
Justin Thomas ($10,900)
Jon Rahm ($10,800)
Rory McIlroy ($10,500)
Xander Schauffele ($9,600)

It is nearly impossible to roster two of the top five salaries and win a GPP with a big field of entries. So sometimes, I’ll rotate in one of the top-tier players to help create a broader range on my last two players while using three other core players. In this case, a team starting with Xander Schauffele will have $1,700 of salary cap relief over a Scottie Scheffler team.

Contenders
Cameron Smith ($10,200)
Jordan Spieth ($9,500)
Dustin Johnson ($9,400)
Patrick Cantlay ($9,200)
Will Zalatoris ($9,300)
Hideki Matsuyama ($9,100)

Based on recent history at the U.S. Open, Schauffele is the first player I will use as one of my “big four” in my team build. I like that his salary is slightly lower than the elite options, and I expect him to finish in the top 10 again this year. The player that intrigues me the most in the contender grouping is Will Zalatoris.

By starting with Schauffele and Zalatoris, I invested $18,900 of my $50,000 to develop the foundation of my teams.

Board Dogs
Shane Lowry ($9,000)
Joaquin Niemann ($8,900)
Brooks Koepka ($8,700)
Matthew Fitzpatrick ($8,500)
Sam Burns ($8,300)
Tony Finau ($8,200)

Brooks Koepka is much more attractive in the daily space based on his salary when adding his success at the U.S. Open. His lack of playing time is a concern, but I need to have him as part of my equation as either a key player or rotational filler. I also need a piece of Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns and Tony Finau at the back of my roster.

Next Tier
Tyrrell Hatton ($8,000)
Bryson DeChambeau ($7,900)
Mito Pereira ($7,800)
Tommy Fleetwood ($7,700)
Louis Oosthuizen ($7,600)
Sungjae Im ($7,600)

In previous years, Bryson DeChambeau had a salary over $10,000 while winning in 2020. On the downside, his play has been dismal over his last three events (all missed cuts). A wrist injury in April that required surgery has been the reason for his struggles. Louis Oosthuizen has a competitive history at the U.S. Open, but he made the jump to the LIV Tour with no meaningful finishes in 2022. Sungjae Im is my third foundation player. He has top 20 upside with a favorable salary. Over his previous four events, Im came in eighth, 21st, 14th, 15th and 10th while also being viable in his last two U.S. Opens (22nd and 35th).

Possible Values
Talor Gooch ($7,500)
Webb Simpson ($7,400)
Patrick Reed ($7,200)
Marc Leishman ($7,200)
Justin Rose ($7,200)

Webb Simpson missed the cut last year while being a value over his previous three trips to the U.S. Open (10th, 16th and eighth). The length of this year’s event shouldn’t restrict his ceiling. Justin Rose made a power move on Sunday (60) at the RBC Canadian Open, giving him his best finish of the year. Rose has a risk/reward feel based on his results (three missed cuts, third, 10th) over the past five years. Sensing that I need a lower-priced player for my fourth option, I will target Simpson. By doing this, I have $16,100 remaining salary for my final two players.

Fishing for a Pulse
Sepp Straka ($7,200
Gary Woodland ($7,100)
Alex Noren ($7,000)
Brian Harman ($7,000)
Francesco Molinari ($6,900)

I expect multiple players in this group to make the cut, but their ceiling may not be high enough to help take down a GPP. Sepp Straka placed 28th in 2019 while not playing in any other U.S. Open over the past five years. His highlight this season came in his win at the Honda Classic, but his game hasn’t been sharp lately (73rd, 78th, 45th). Brian Harman had a sneaky resume at this event (second, 36th, 38th, 19th) since 2017. He has three top 10s in 2022 over 13 tournaments.

Deep Darting
Kevin Kisner ($6,900)
Matthew NeSmith ($6,900)
Mackenzie Hughes ($6,800)
Martin Kaymer ($6,600)
Wyndham Clark ($6,800)

The backend of the player pool is full of options that may not make the cut and lack a high enough ceiling to deliver a winning ticket in GPPs. Based on this, I don’t want to roster any options below $7,000 unless I want to start my team with two high-salaried players.

More fantasy & golf coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Rickie Fowler gives surprising update amid heavy links to LIV Golf

As players prepared for the third major of the season, fears were that those returning from last week’s inaugural LIV event would attract all the attention. However, there seems to have been some genuine respect shown by those involved with the publicity-seeking rebel tour and the world of golf looks forward to four days of tough competition at Brookline.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth's agent provides illness update ahead of US Open

Jordan Spieth's agent confirmed to the media on Wednesday aftertoon that his client was battling a stomach bug. But the three-time major champion has reportedly spent the last 24 hours resting, rehydrating and will play the US Open. Spieth's agent Jay Danzi did not go into further detail about the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy daggers the Shark, Pat Perez’s wife offers an “iconic” quote, and the worst LIV Golf contract (and excuse) yet

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we long ago backed a rival league to the PGA Tour. Competing on the HGGA Tour for the past two decades meant giving up my dream of playing with the world’s best players, but it was too exciting of an opportunity to pass up. We are ruled by an iron-fisted—and sometimes inflated-handicapped—commissioner, but with just one 72-hole tournament all year, we get to spend more time with our families. And we don’t have to worry about where the (paltry) prize money comes from because, well, it’s from our own pockets. In any event, our big annual event begins in two weeks, but there's a LOT to get to first. Let's do it.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Canadian Open
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy recreates LIV spectator’s hilarious fall after being hit with ball at US Open

On Saturday, during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Series event, a spectator took a hilarious fall after being struck with an errant Peter Uihlein tee ball. On Monday during his practice round, it seemed as if Rory McIlroy attempted to recreate the viral moment. After being lightly hit with Jon Rahm’s ball on the green, McIlroy playfully tumbled over.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

US Open: USGA CEO's one-word answer looks ominous for LIV Golf players

The chief executive of the USGA, Mike Whan, has offered his opinion on what the potential fallout could be from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series ahead of the US Open. One of the biggest questions facing LIV Golf right now is how the majors will respond to their controversial...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Bob Costas slams players joining LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has received a great deal of heat for his decision to play for LIV Golf. In the latest rebuke of his choice, legendary sportscaster Bob Costas slammed the golf star for taking “blood money” to compete in the Saudi Arabia-backed tour. There is a war going...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘No, I’m not going’: Swirling LIV rumors vex players at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. — “You got any scoops for me?”. Joaquin Niemann grinned from the edge of the putting green. This has become the theme of U.S. Open week. Who knows what? The media wants inside info from the players. That’s typical. But these days the players want inside info from the media, too. LIV’s Saudi-backed breakaway tour has swiped big-time names from the PGA Tour — Misters Mickelson, DeChambeau, Johnson, Reed and more — and now there’s an obvious question: Who’s next?
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 U.S. Open odds, picks: Rory McIlroy tops favorites with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas close behind

One of the strongest fields of the year at the 2022 U.S. Open features an expanded odds board with only five players finding themselves at 20-1 or lower, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Those players are led by four-time major champion and recent RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, who surpassed world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the favorite with his victory at St. George's Golf & Country Club.
GOLF
Golf Channel

DP World Tour not set to punish player for competing in LIV Golf events

In a memo to players last week, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed those who defied the circuit’s regulations and played the first LIV Golf event that they would be indefinitely suspended. Monahan’s swift reaction to those who violated the Tour’s policy, a group that included Dustin Johnson and...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jon Rahm’s impassioned defense of the PGA Tour is must-read material

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It might be a major week, but the challenge of the U.S. Open is far from the only thing top of mind this week at The Country Club. With the LIV Golf Invitational Series officially off and running, a rift in pro golf is upon us. It’s a popular talking point this week — perhaps the most popular talking point — and nary a press conferences goes by without the subject coming up.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Thorbjorn Olesen WITB 2022 (June)

Thorbjorn Olesen what’s in the bag accurate as of the U.S. Open. More photos from the event here. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White Prototype 65 TX. 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth High Launch. Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX. 5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth...
GOLF
Golf.com

U.S. Open expert picks to win, sleepers to watch at Brookline

Billy Horschel believes. And it looks like you may too. Over at oddschecker.com, a site that tracks both odds and which players are the most popular with gamblers, Horschel was the bettors’ favorite late last week heading into this week’s U.S. Open (though he’s dipped some in bettors’ eyes since last weekend’s play). Recency bias? Absolutely. He won two weeks ago at the Memorial. But listen to Horschel, and he’ll tell you that there’s more to backing him than just being hot.
BROOKLINE, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

76K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy