Love Island: Andrew storms off after argument with Luca in new episode preview

By Tom Murray
The Independent
 3 days ago

Things get heated between Andrew and Luca on tonight’s (13 June) Love Island .

The show’s official Twitter account shared a preview ahead of the upcoming episode, in which an argument between the two boys leads to Andrew storming off.

The pair are discussing Tasha, who is in a couple with Andrew, chatting to new boy Jacques, who made a dramatic entrance on Sunday’s (12 June) episode as it transpires he is Gemma ’s ex-boyfriend.

“I couldn’t care less,” Andrew is heard saying to the others around the firepit about Tasha getting to know Jacques.

Speaking separately in the beach hut, Luca says: “I just don’t like people who act all like they don’t care about someone when deep down you do.”

Cutting back to the scene at the firepit, Luca calls Andrew’s statement “b******s”. “You obviously don’t like her that much,” Luca adds, leading to Andrew walking away from the group.

It’s the pair’s second argument already this season, as Luca previously confronted Andrew for “snaking” him and undermining his chances with Tasha.

Luca is now in a couple with Gemma, daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Love Island review: Move over Gemma, it’s Ekin-Su Island now

Last week, viewers including Susanna Reid were left wondering, is it Love Island or Gemma Owen Island? The daughter of the former England footballer seemed to be at the centre of every story – every story, that is, until the hurricane that is Ekin-Su whirled into the villa and grabbed the series by the scruff of the neck. In the latest episode, the Turkish actor reaches her reality TV crescendo by crawling onto the villa balcony for a clandestine kiss with new boy Jay.The moment injects the show with some much-needed drama after an ambling first two weeks. Sadly,...
Michael Owen
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
Sinead O’Connor cancels all gigs following death of teenage son

Sinead O’Connor has cancelled all upcoming live performances, saying she will not be able to perform for the rest of this year following the death of her teenage son.The singer has taken the decision due to her continuing grief over the death of her son, Shane O’Connor, earlier this year.In a statement, O’Connor’s management said that it was not an easy decision for the singer, but she had cancelled the performances for the sake of “her own health and wellbeing”.“We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier...
Jennifer Aniston wears the same dress Courteney Cox wore on ‘Friends’ two decades later

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a dress previously worn by her Friends co-star Courtney Cox nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgic moment.On 13 June, Aniston – who famously played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom – made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Courteney Cox.Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.“Does the dress look familiar?...
Line of Duty star Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics in viral video

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has denied accusations that he sang an IRA chant at a Celtic fan convention in the US.A video shot in Las Vegas, that has since gone viral, captured the actor singing on a stage with former Celtic FC footballers Alan Thompson and Bobby Petta.In the footage, people can be heard chanting “IRA” along to Daniel Boone’s 1972 song “Beautiful Sunday”, a track long-associated with the club.Posting a tweet about the video on Thursday (16 June), Compston wrote: “Let me be absolutely clear, I unequivocally did not sing ANY sectarian songs.“I’ve worked in Belfast...
Breaking Bad director Rian Johnson reveals amusing Netflix blunder that will ‘drive you nuts’

Rian Johnson, the filmmaker who directed several episodes of Breaking Bad, has exposed a gaffe in Netflix’s promotion of the hit AMC drama.Johnson, who is best known as the director behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, oversaw multiple episodes of the Vince Gilligan series, including the hugely acclaimed season five episode “Ozymandias”. Breaking Bad is available to stream on Netflix in many countries around the globe, despite originally airing on AMC.Writing on Twitter, Johnson pointed out a hard-to-spot blunder in one of the promotional images Netflix uses to advertise the series on its app. The image...
Venom 3: Tom Hardy teases script and fans are convinced it contains a Spider-Man crossover hint

Venom fans are speculating that the next film could be linked to the Spider-Man franchise after Tom Hardy shared what seems to be the cover page of the Venom 3 script.The actor has been the star of the Venom franchise since its first outing in 2018, playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the eponymous, long-tongued alien.In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, before production company Sony announced that a third film was in development back in April.On Thursday (16 June), Hardy posted an image of a typed page, accrediting story credits...
Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth explains one condition he had for saying yes to movie

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he had one condition when it came to starring in Thor: Love and Thunder.The Australian actor will play the character once again in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release.It will be the superhero’s fourth standalone film after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).According to Hemsworth, though, he would have considered saying no to the new film if it hadn’t been for Ragnarok director Taika Waititi deciding to return.“I don't know that I would've done another if Taika hadn't said yes, he was going to do it,” Hemsworth told Vanity...
