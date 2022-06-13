ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Amazon Targeting Taylor Rooks for ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The rising media star from Bleacher Report is on Amazon’s radar after she expressed interest in doing more NFL coverage.

Amazon is targeting Bleacher Report ‘s Taylor Rooks for its primetime Thursday Night Football coverage this fall, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Amazon is interested in adding Rooks after she expressed an interest in doing more NFL coverage. Rooks has been primarily covering the NBA for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

“Just being from Georgia, in the South, I grew up loving football,” Rooks told Barrett Sports Media.

“My dad played football. It was a football house. I love basketball—I love them both, but I just love football a little bit more. I’ve gotten kind of sucked into doing mainly NBA, which is great and has led to so many amazing experiences, but I just wish I had more of a hand in football. I would love to be able to do more of that,” she continued.

If Rooks joins Amazon, there’s potential for her to contribute feature stories to the NFL coverage.

There’s also potential for Rooks to continue her job covering the NBA at Bleacher Report , as the media relationship is non-exclusive between her current employer and Amazon.

Kirk Herbstreit already has an arrangement with Amazon and ESPN, where he can call Thursday Night Football games with Amazon and continue his college football coverage with “The Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

Amazon’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football begins on September 15, when the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

The Spun

Deshaun Watson Was Asked If New York Times Report Is Accurate

On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson opened himself up for media availability amid his 24 active civil lawsuits. The three-time Pro Bowler fielded questions about everything from his mental state to what his teammates think of the surrounding controversy. As well as his response to the damning New York Times article published last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson legal update: Two more cases expected to be filed

In what seems like it will be a never-ending story, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of QB Deshaun Watson continues to be front-page news for all the wrong reasons. After two more cases were filed, the first since the team acquired him, recently and the New York Times investigation was published, the Browns and Watson have gone about business as usual. That is expected to continue with the mandatory minicamp opening today but business as usual, right now, also means more cases against Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith, Senate News

Stephen A. Smith has made quite a living working for ESPN. That being said, he apparently had offers to leave the sports media industry altogether. While on JJ Redick's podcast last week, Smith admit that he was approached about running for Senate in Pennsylvania. "One time I was approached by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
