Whatcom County’s annual community Memorial Day parade returned to Bellingham on May 28, with several thousand attendees turning out from as far as the Seattle area. “We’re very excited to return after the pandemic and lockdown,” Marie Dahl, the parade director, said. “It’s good to get out and smile, create an event that brings people closer together after two-and-a-half years.”

