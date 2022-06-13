ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida

By Associated Press
Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and...

www.local10.com

fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
995qyk.com

Purple Alert Program Starting In Florida On July 1

Another color is being added to the Sunshine State’s alert system. The Purple Alert program starts in Florida on July 1st. Florida has AMBER alerts for missing or kidnapped children, Silver alerts for endangered seniors, and Blue alerts, when officers are injured in the line of duty and the suspect escapes. You see them on the highway information signs and get text alerts. The Florida Purple alert goes active in a few weeks. So what exactly is a Purple alert?
Traffic
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: American Icon Brewery closes; House on the River coming soon

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which ...
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Park ‘N Fly near Fort Lauderdale airport to close, refers customers to local rivals

Park ‘N Fly, a longtime popular car park for air travelers using Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is permanently closing on June 27 and is referring customers to two other area operators. Signs posted Wednesday at the lot’s entrance at 2200 NE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, advise customers to call a toll free number, 800-404-7275, for refunds if they are holding reservations beyond the ...
cw34.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Palm Beach. It was one of two crashes that happened Wednesday afternoon near 45th Street and Jog Road. Police shut down 45th Street in both directions in that area because of the...
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
Click10.com

Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Florida congresswoman convicted of a federal tax charge in a charity fraud case wants to return to the U.S. House. Ex-Rep. Corrine Brown filed papers Thursday to run in Florida’s 10th District, which is an open seat because incumbent Democrat Val Demings is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
Miami New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off at Publix

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a Publix supermarket in her hometown. Kimberly Elbers, 58, purchased the 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket at a Publix in Leesburg and the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
NBC Miami

Innocent Miami Man Who Spent Decades in Prison Unable to Get Compensation

Imagine spending decades behind bars for a crime you didn’t commit. That’s the story of Thomas James, who was recently exonerated after being locked up for 32 years for murder. Now, as he tries to build his life back, he faces another challenge — getting compensated for the...

