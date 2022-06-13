ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

USC grad named finalist in major HBO film festival competition for “Talk Black”

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Destiny Macon turned her job in the engineering field into a film, which was recently named a finalist in HBO’s Short Film Award.

The Greenville native and University of South Carolina graduate’s film is called “Talk Black,” which a news release from the South Carolina Film Commission described as being about “a timid engineer who develops a wild and expressive split personality to help her speak up to the boy’s club at work.”

The film is one of five finalists for the American Black Film Festival’s annual HBO Short Film Award, which brings a $10,000 grand prize.

The festival will be held in Miami from June 15-19.

The film was created with support from the South Carolina Film Commission and Trident Technical College through their Indie Grant program . The film received $30,000 in funding along with professional production.

“In 2020, when I was writing the script for Talk Black, I had just watched the hilarious and surprising short film Hair Wolf on HBO Max,” Macon said in the news release. “One of my biggest dreams was to have the same trajectory in my own career by receiving an Indie Grant, screening at the American Black Film Festival in Miami and then having my own short film broadcast on HBO Max. Two years later I’m astonished to see that my exact dream is about to happen in real life!”

Matt Storm, South Carolina Film Commissioner, said Macon is a rising star in the film industry.

“From the moment we read her Indie Grants application, it was obvious that she is an extremely talented individual. Talk Black is an incredible short film and we are all pulling for Destiny to bring home the grand prize.”

The movie was shot in Greenville and stars Mystie Smith, Sh’kia Augustin, Dan Thorp, John W. Wright, and Don Henderson Baker. Producers include Brad Jayne, Jonathan Baty, Kisha Imani Cameron, and Smitha Lee.

Previous winners of the American Black Film Festival include Ryan Coogler ( Black Panther ), Steven Caple Jr. ( Creed II) , Kiel Adrian Scott ( The Bobby Brown Story ), Saladin K. Patterson ( The Big Bang Theory ), and Ben Watkins ( Burn Notice ).

At USC Macon earned a civil engineering degree. She co-founded South Carolina’s Upstate Filmmaker’s Network and has a screenwriting certificate from the University of California, Los Angeles.

In 2020, she started Hush Girl Productions, LLC , which offers freelance screenwriting and consulting services to writers and media companies. Macon hopes to make a feature film from “Talk Black.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina Juneteenth events

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several events are planned around the Upstate to celebrate Juneteenth. You will find a list below:. Juneteenth GVL Mega Fest is Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Falls Park on the Reedy. Bring your portable chairs and blankets for a full day of art, music, live bands, food, games and plenty of entertainment for the whole family. More information | WYFF News 4 story on the event.
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Profile: Greenville entrepreneur LaShonn Edmunds launches shoe line

These shoes are made for walkin’, sure — but they’re also made for offering style and hope to women whose health problems had them convinced they’d never wear cute shoes again. Greenville entrepeneur LaShonn Edmunds is set to release her first run of CAIRS this spring,...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
The Post and Courier

New fitness studio Tone Avenue opens in Spartanburg’s WestGate Mall

SPARTANBURG — A fitness studio with a one-stop shop approach to wellness has opened in Spartanburg’s WestGate Mall. Tone Avenue officially opened June 11 across from Shoe Dept. Encore. The fitness studio offers one-on-one training, virtual training, to-go items from Goated nutrition and pressed juices from AbsoFRUITLY, LLC. Members can take a variety of Zumba, kickboxing and resistance band classes.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Steven Caple Jr.
WSPA 7News

2 Powerball winning tickets sold in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two winning tickets drawn Wednesday night were sold in South Carolina. The South Carolina Education Lottery said one ticket was sold in Roebuck and the other was sold in North Augusta. The winning Roebuck ticket was sold at the Food Lion #2641 on Highway 221. According to the lottery, the ticket […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Unity Park splash pad back up and flowing as temperature rises

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: The Unity Park splash pad is back up and running and will be open until 8 p.m., officials say. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Black Film#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Usc#Black Panther#Trident Technical College#Indie Grants
WYFF4.com

Former WYFF 4 general manager Doug Smith dies after brief illness

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former WYFF-TV General Manager and Vice-President, Douglas A. Smith, died Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 97 years old. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1925, and served as a naval officer in World War II. He moved to Greenville after the war. It...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
News19 WLTX

Juneteenth events happening around the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, commemorates the events of June 19, 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform slaves that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The day became a federal holiday on June 16, 2021. Before that...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
423
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy