ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Gas prices continue to set records

989kbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – The national average for a gallon of gas has surpassed another record high. According...

989kbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemedium.com

Gas Prices Hit Record Highs

Gas prices in Washington state have hit a record high. Petro is up $2 from last year this time. This is the first time that the price for a gallon of gas has risen above $5.00 in the United States. The gas prices along with inflation and high rent is having a major economic impact on families.
SEATTLE, WA
989kbay.com

Tickets on sale for the demolition derby at the NWW Fair

LYNDEN, Wash. – Tickets to the ever-popular Demolition Derby at the Northwest Washington Fair go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 17th, at 9 a.m. The fair offers two nights of smashing, crashing fun with the derby on Thursday and Friday, August 11th and 12th. The...
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 15, 2022

League of Women’s Voters Bellingham/Whatcom County has announced its 2022 mid-term election primary forum schedule. The format will be via Zoom webinar to be broadcast live via City of Bellingham BTV, Comcast channels 321 (HD) and 10 (SD). The forums will be rebroadcast and available on demand at the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whatcom County, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
610KONA

June Snowfall Recorded on Washington Passes

(Sherman Pass, WA) — It may be the middle of June, but WSDOT had to call in snow plow crews for Highway 20 at Sherman Pass. A few inches of wet snow covered the highway Tuesday. Schweitzer Mountain also reported snow, but it was too warm to stick. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
MyNorthwest.com

WA State Patrol powerless to clear rest areas of illegal camping

The state’s rest areas have become the latest battlefront over homeless encampments, and a recent State Supreme Court ruling has left the police no way to enforce the illegal camping laws. The law governing rest areas is clear. You can stay at a rest area for up to eight...
anacortestoday.com

Taking advantage of low tide

Many, including this adventurous trio at Ship Harbor, have taken advantage of extreme low tides to so some exploring. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Delicious Pizza Options Abound in Whatcom County

Whether you prefer an iconic Margherita, a classic pepperoni, or a specialty variety covered in everything from pineapple to sardines, pizza is a proverbial staple of the American diet. I’ve eaten it on a near-weekly basis since I was old enough to remember, and I’m sure examination of my arterial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Western Front

Memorial Day in Whatcom County

Whatcom County’s annual community Memorial Day parade returned to Bellingham on May 28, with several thousand attendees turning out from as far as the Seattle area. “We’re very excited to return after the pandemic and lockdown,” Marie Dahl, the parade director, said. “It’s good to get out and smile, create an event that brings people closer together after two-and-a-half years.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Scene on the Sound: Standing in the middle of Puget Sound

Barbara Twaddell said it best: "I felt like I was standing in the middle of Puget Sound." She was at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and sent a picture to prove it!. Richmond Beach was a good spot for seagulls to fish - shallow water and not a lot of people.
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: A Medieval Faire, Washington State Summer Con, and Juneteenth

Make like Bill and Ted and hop into your time-traveling phone booth to go back to the Middle Ages at the Kitsap Medieval Faire this weekend. Watch the most noble of fighters display their valor in the tournaments; learn about medieval crafts where blacksmiths, potters, scribes, and cooks demonstrate their skills; and take part in historical dances and songs as bards and minstrels play. Learn more here.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy