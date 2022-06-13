ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina police investigating attempted coin machine theft

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The coin machine at a central Salina laundromat was damaged when someone tried to break into it, and now police are trying to determine who that someone is. Police were...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Two persons seen on video stealing bat from downtown business

Police are looking for two individuals who were seen on surveillance video stealing a $300 bat from a downtown business Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that the owner of Restore, 210 E. Walnut Street, arrived at work Wednesday morning and found the back door to the construction office pried open and a $300 Walkoff wood bat missing. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two drivers injured; Minneapolis teen cited after 2-vehicle wreck

A Minneapolis teen was cited after a two-vehicle accident in south Salina Wednesday. Jaylin Lundberg, 19, of Minneapolis was southbound on S. Ninth Street and attempting to turn left onto W. Magnolia Road in a 2005 Toyota Camry when she turned in front of and struck a northbound 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Meghan Madsen, 27, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Unlocked pickup with keys inside stolen in north Salina

Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen early this morning in north Salina after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. William Suenram, 65, of Salina, told police that his son had borrowed his red 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for woman wanted for alleged child endangerment, meth

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officers are looking for a woman wanted for two warrants which include alleged aggravated endangering a child and possession of meth. The Riley Co. Police Department says officers are looking for Arayah Perez on two active warrants for alleged probation violations. RCPD said Perez...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Man with skull facemask steals electric bike from south Salina store

An $1,100 electric bicycle was stolen Tuesday afternoon from a south Salina sporting goods store. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 50s who had been walking around looking at various items took a black 20-inch Swagtron EB8 electric bicycle from Dunham's Sports, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The man was reported to have pushed the bicycle out into the Central Mall and then disappeared.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police looking for person believed connected to 2 cases

A person wanted in connection to a late Monday pursuit in north Salina also is believed to be connected to an early Tuesday morning attempted felony theft in the western part of the city. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer who was southbound in the 500 block of...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Four-wheeler accident claims life of Saline County teenager

A Saline County teenager died Wednesday in a four-wheeler accident northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old boy was riding a four-wheeler in a field behind his family's home in the 4700 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road when he attempted to ride through a gate and instead struck a wire fence.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Property Crime#Salina Post The#Atm#Salina Police Captain
Salina Post

Salina Fire Department's first arson K-9 dies

The Salina Fire Department announced late this afternoon the death of the department's first arson K-9, Ashes. From the Salina Fire Facebook page:. It is with great sadness that we report that Ashes the Salina Fire Departments first Arson K9 has passed away today. She served the department from 2009-2017. She will be missed.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD: Riley Co. Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Police Department do not exist

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says scammers are taking advantage of the county’s unique law enforcement structure. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday morning, June 15, to alert residents that scammers like to take advantage of those unaware of the unique structure of RCPD.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man injured after car, motorcycle sideswipe

RICE COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Thursday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Melissa L. Betha, 60, Chase, was southbound on Kansas 14 three miles south of Lyons. The Toyota entered the northbound lane to pass a stationary Rice County Sheriff's vehicle on a traffic stop.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 16

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Darnell, Justin Michael; 35; Hot Springs, Arkansas. CHARGES REQUESTED:. No Proof Of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Sheriff: Multiple items stolen in burglary west of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant house west of Salina. Sometime between May 29 and Sunday, someone broke into an unoccupied house in the 1200 block of S. Hohneck Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Someone broke a window on the house and stole a large portable heater.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

KBI executes search warrants against this Kansas police department

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has announced that it has executed search warrants against a local law enforcement agency, on Wednesday. According to the KBI, several search warrants were executed against Junction City Police Department and other police facilities in Geary County. The KBI said that the case was initiated on […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Hooper: Data continues to drive policing in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said where they place resources continues to be driven by data. "That crime data and our predictive policing model pretty much drives everything that we do," Hooper said. "Officers still respond to calls for service when we're called for assistance. Outside of that, officers are either doing one of two things based off of our two driving principles. They are conducting community engagements, getting out into the neighborhoods, talking to people, or they are focusing on an intelligence led policing strategy."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Council Grove attorney facing multiple charges

COUNCIL GROVE — A Council Grove attorney is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a semi-tractor-trailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city councilman and his wife, according to a complaint filed by Morris County. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy