Salina police investigating attempted coin machine theft

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said where they place resources continues to be driven by data. "That crime data and our predictive policing model pretty much drives everything that we do," Hooper said. "Officers still respond to calls for service when we're called for assistance. Outside of that, officers are either doing one of two things based off of our two driving principles. They are conducting community engagements, getting out into the neighborhoods, talking to people, or they are focusing on an intelligence led policing strategy."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO