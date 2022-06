Our water resources are stretched today providing us with water for our homes, our crops, factories, businesses, and nature. Unfortunately, today’s problem will only continue as the population of Central Florida grows. As we look for other water sources, wisely using what we have is essential. To that end, the utilities of Polk County and the South and Southwest Water Management Districts are offering education and financial incentives to assist their residents’ water conservation efforts.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO