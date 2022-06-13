ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peninsula councilman assaulted with brick in San Francisco

By Greg Wong
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Bay Area councilman says he was violently assaulted with a brick in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

Anders Fung, a Millbrae city councilmember, detailed the attack in a Facebook post early Sunday morning. He claimed two men in hoodies threw a concrete block at his head while he and his family were near Land's End in San Francisco's Richmond District.

Fung's family confronted the perpetrators and demanded them to stop, prompting one of the suspects to direct "an obscene gesture" at them before fleeing the scene, according to Fung.

U.S. Park Police responded to the scene and have continued to search for the suspects.

Fung, who was hospitalized at California Pacific Medical Center, sustained a head injury with a two inch laceration and cervical disc herniation around his neck. A doctor performed an MRI and CT scan and stitched up his wound. The pain is "severe" but Fung said he is expected to make a full recovery.

"As a community, public safety is paramount to our collective success," he wrote. "We must stand firm against all senseless violence and hate. Our people deserve a safe living environment."

Fung told the San Francisco Chronicle he was discharged early Sunday morning and returned to his Millbrae home. He is Millbrae City Council's first Chinese immigrant elected official.

He told the paper he is convinced the attack was tied to his ethnicity. Fung said that by posting photographs of the assault to Facebook, he hoped to highlight the rise in hate towards Asian Americans.

