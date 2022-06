UPDATE (8:34 P.M.):. A 79-year-old Kalkaska man was hit and killed by a car on US-131 and Supply Road in South Boardman Thursday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. Around 2:11 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post were called to a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. MSP says a witness told them the man was attempting to cross US-131 from the west side when he saw a southbound pickup truck coming and stepped back from the roadway. MSP goes on to say that once the truck passed he started to cross again without checking for any other cars.

KALKASKA COUNTY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO