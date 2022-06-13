It’s a new year of magical memories at the Colorado Renaissance Festival .

This season the festival will take you on a magical tour through time and legend. As you wander down the village streets and pathways of the Colorado Renaissance Festival, experience a 16th Century Renaissance Amusement Park!

Ready thyself to revel with master revelers, watch artisans create original works of their ancient craft and be taken in by the tantalizing aromas of roast turkey legs, steak on a stake, fresh baked goods and much more. Featuring a cast of hundreds of authentically costumed merrymakers living and working throughout the village and performing, continuously, upon the Festival’s stages, the illusion of a rollicking 16th Century festival day is created!

The Colorado Renaissance Festival runs weekends only June 18th through August 7th in Larkspur, Colorado.

