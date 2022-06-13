ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard says in interview she doesn’t blame jury in Depp case

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rio10_0g9HSc8y00

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

She told Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s “Today” in a clip aired Monday that she understood how the jury reached its conclusion and said Depp is a “beloved character and people feel they know him.”

She called her ex-husband a “fantastic actor” and decried social media, calling her treatment online unfair. “Today” plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard awarded millions in split verdict

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 Washington Post piece in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A jury sided with Depp in his libel lawsuit against Heard, awarding the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million and vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Photos: Storms leave a path of destruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s storms produced the the highest straight line wind speed ever recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Wayne. A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, breaking the previous record of 91 mph set at the airport on June 30, 2012. There are […]
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard's 'Today' Interview Labeled As 'Awkward' & 'Rehearsed' By TV Journalist: 'She Can't Get Her Own Story Straight'

Amber Heard may have hoped her Today interview would earn her a new legion of supporters, but some think the sit-down is just making things worse. Chatting with Savannah Guthrie, the actress, 36, refuted her claims of being abused by Johnny Depp, 59, and she also gave her opinion on the defamation trial, as she believes she was unfairly portrayed on social media, which ultimately led to her legal loss.Broadcaster Cooper Lawrence discussed the interview during an appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, revealing the tell-all seemed "really rehearsed.""I think she's on the 'you need to listen to me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
WANE 15

Indianapolis woman, man convicted in connection to 8-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman have been convicted for their roles in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old daughter, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. After a three-day trial, Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, and battery resulting in serious […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Nbc#Hoax#Washington Post#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Indiana man captures incredible video of house falling into Yellowstone River

GARDINER, Mont. — After more than 10,000 people were forced out of Yellowstone Park due to historic flooding, an Indiana man was there to witness an incredible sight as an entire house toppled into the churning waters of the Yellowstone River. Parker Manning is from Terre Haute and was staying in a cabin in Gardiner, […]
WANE 15

Siebenaler, Alvaro among six signees for Komets

The Komets announced today that defensemen Blake Siebenaler, DJ King, and rookie Clark Hiebert have signed contracts for the upcoming season. Forwards Jordan Martel, Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro have also come to terms for the 2022-23 season. Siebenaler, 26, a Fort Wayne native, was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WANE 15

Three local golfers finish in top 10 at state meet

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Three northeast Indiana golfer finished in the top ten as the 2022 IHSAA boys golf state tournament came to a close with the second and final round on Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Carroll senior Hunter Melton led the way, tying for third at -1 overall after shooting […]
CARMEL, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy