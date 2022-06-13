ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local McDonald’s donates thousands to Ronald McDonald House Charity

By Levi Pipes
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A group of McDonald’s operators are set to donate $7,000 to the Ronald Mc Donald House Charities of Alabama on Thursday.

The McDonald’s Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association raised the money through the Shamrock Shake Fundraiser, where a portion of every Shamrock Shake sold was given to the charity.

Raccoon rescue causes hourlong traffic standstill on I-565

The average cost for a family to stay one night at the Ronald McDonald House is $125. While staying there the family is not required to pay the room fee, and will not be turned away for failing to make the minimum donation asked of $25.

Donations are the main source of income for the Ronald McDonald House and events such as the Shamrock Shake fundraiser are a huge help to the charity.

The group will make the donation on June 16, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Point Mallard Parkway SE in Decatur.

