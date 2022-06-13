WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Brooklyn

June 13th – Meet Brooklyn!

Brooklyn is a 2 year-old spayed female.

She is very energetic and active so she will need someone to match her energy.

She is a sweet, loving dog and will always give you kisses.

She is great with kids and dogs but not so much with cats.

If you’re interested in Brooklyn, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

