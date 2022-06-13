ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Suspect in custody after SWAT call at Round Rock residence

KVUE
KVUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department said a suspect was safely taken into custody following a SWAT situation on Monday. Officials said the incident began around 10:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Rising Sun...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Officer cleared after fatally shooting Austin man who set home on fire

AUSTIN, Texas — An officer has been cleared after he fatally shot a suspect who was firing at officers and subsequently set his home on fire in 2021. A Travis County Special Grand Jury on Thursday concluded its review of the Oct. 27, 2021, incident, choosing not to return an indictment for Austin Police Officer Eric Strnad.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock PD searching for SUV believed to be connected to two shootings

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding an SUV they believe was involved in two shootings a day apart from each other in April. Officials said they believe occupants of a gray SUV that was involved in an April 20 shooting on Pine Knoll Drive in Austin were involved in a fatal shooting just a day before.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin police reporting uptick in bank jugging cases

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking to raise awareness of bank jugging after a recent uptick in cases. "Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone after they leave a bank, ATM or similar service with cash after making a withdrawal, then robs them at another location.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Victim shoots robbery suspect at The Domain, Austin police say

At 4:11 p.m. the suspect came up behind two people who were walking through a parking lot at 3400 Palm Way, which is in the Domain shopping center, according to an arrest affidavit. The victims told police he had a black shirt wrapped around his face and pointed a gun at the two as he tried to take a backpack from one of them.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Round Rock, TX
Cars
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
CBS Austin

EMS: One person killed in West Austin traffic crash

One person was killed Thursday morning after a rollover crash in West Austin, EMS officials said. It happened at around 11:50 a.m. in the 8000 block of northbound North Capital of Texas Highway, near the intersection with Spicewood Springs Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said an adult patient was declared deceased...
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Man arrested for Bomb Hoax in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — On the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022, officers from the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) were dispatched to 1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. in reference to a bomb threat. According to a spokesperson for the City of San Marcos, a 911 caller reported a male acting erratically and running in and out of a store with a suitcase he claimed was a bomb.
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Rising Sun Cove
KVUE

Suspect fatally shot by Leander police at North Austin hotel

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Central Texas Regional SWAT Team is on the scene of a local hotel, the In-Town Suites on North Lamar. Police reported that one person is dead after they tried to serve a narcotics warrant around 12:30 Tuesday morning. The SWAT team was issuing a...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking missing 11-year-old

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing child who left her North Austin home Monday night. Police said Eimi Estrada, 11, left her home around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Her last known location was the North Plaza/Rundberg area. Estrada is described...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXAN

Lakeway family lawyers up after Lake Travis ISD Police investigation

A 16-year-old Lake Travis ISD High School student is left with a broken jaw after being choked unconscious by a 18-year-old student, according to LTISD records. The LTISD Police Department closed the case with no actions against the 18-year-old, and pursued three separate criminal charges against the 16-year-old victim for unrelated incidents. The family and attorney of the 16-year-old raised questions and concerns about how the LTISD Police Department is operating in its first year since being established. Now, LTISD administration told KXAN it has agreed to a third-party independent investigation to ensure an objective and thorough review of these incidents.
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

Fatal crash causing delays on Capital of Texas Highway

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash was reported at the intersection of Loop 360 and Spicewood Springs Thursday just before noon. The rollover collision resulted in the death of an adult, who was pronounced deceased on scene. Austin-Travis County EMS said to expect delays in the area. No further...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

1 killed, 1 other injured following shooting in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in East Austin Tuesday evening. Austin police said around 4:17 p.m., officers received a call about a homicide in the 1000 block of Springdale Road. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds....
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy