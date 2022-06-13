Detroit’s $8.2 million East Warren streetscape revitalization starts

An $8.2 million makeover geared at revitalizing the East Warren corridor in Detroit is underway.

The city said the project is through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, and will help beautify the key stretch of road between Cadieux and 3 Mile, aiming to make it a destination for new businesses and restaurants.

Think new sidewalks, bike lanes, enhanced transit stops — just to name a few of the features.

Included in the project is a $1.5 million Courville Parking Plaza, which will reportedly help give parking support to local businesses and will double as a venue for public events.

According to the city, the project is expected to be finished next May.

“Streetscape overhauls are a central piece of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund’s plan to improve 10 neighborhoods across the city and in every council district. The purpose of the streetscape program is to create resident-focused streets that better serve and attract businesses and families and spark community development, helping to get vacant storefronts occupied and the commercial corridor bustling again,” the city stated in a press release.

Two more streetscape projects are expected to kick off this month: West Warren and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

The city says there have been six other SNF streetscape projects that have been completed: McNichols, Livernois, Bagley, Kercheval, Conant and Grand River.