ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s $8.2 million East Warren streetscape revitalization starts

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1RwD_0g9HQzGr00

An $8.2 million makeover geared at revitalizing the East Warren corridor in Detroit is underway.

The city said the project is through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, and will help beautify the key stretch of road between Cadieux and 3 Mile, aiming to make it a destination for new businesses and restaurants.

Think new sidewalks, bike lanes, enhanced transit stops — just to name a few of the features.

Included in the project is a $1.5 million Courville Parking Plaza, which will reportedly help give parking support to local businesses and will double as a venue for public events.

According to the city, the project is expected to be finished next May.

“Streetscape overhauls are a central piece of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund’s plan to improve 10 neighborhoods across the city and in every council district. The purpose of the streetscape program is to create resident-focused streets that better serve and attract businesses and families and spark community development, helping to get vacant storefronts occupied and the commercial corridor bustling again,” the city stated in a press release.

Two more streetscape projects are expected to kick off this month: West Warren and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

The city says there have been six other SNF streetscape projects that have been completed: McNichols, Livernois, Bagley, Kercheval, Conant and Grand River.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Government
HometownLife.com

Planning commissioners gives thumbs down to controversial apartment plan at Wonderland Village in Livonia

It's fair to say the Livonia Planning Commission doesn't like the idea of apartments going in at Wonderland Village. First, the commission recommended denial of a rezoning of the vacant lot west of Walmart at the shopping center at Plymouth and Middlebelt roads. The most recent decision? Recommending denial of the site plan for the development, made at its June 7 meeting.
LIVONIA, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Street collapse near Gordie Howe Bridge project in Detroit under investigation

Authorities are investigating what caused part of a street in Detroit to cave in near construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The collapse occurred June 5 on W. Fort Street near Cavalry Street, said Tara Carson, communications director for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. West Fort Street is closed in both directions between Livernois and Campbell.
Detroit News

Part of Detroit street collapse blamed on Howe bridge construction

Detroit — A section of West Ford Street that collapsed last week during construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will reopen on Tuesday, a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority official said Monday. The 100-foot-long section of road, located between West Fort and Calvary streets, collapsed while construction crews were...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand River#Urban Construction#Snf#Mcnichols
1077 WRKR

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lakesarearadio.net

City Asks Residents to be Aware of House Move in Detroit Lakes, Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lake’s residents are being asked to move vehicles, trailers and other items in the streets as crews move a house, Tuesday. The city of Detroit Lakes says streets will not be closed during the move, but they do ask that the roadways are cleared throughout the afternoon.
Detroit News

Former Detroit Mayor Bing endorses Portia Roberson for Congress

Detroit — Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has endorsed attorney Portia Roberson, a Democrat who is running in a crowded primary field in Michigan’s newly redrawn 13th Congressional District. Bing, who served as mayor from 2009-2013, said he worked beside Roberson when former President Barack Obama appointed her...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy