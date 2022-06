For a while it looked like Michigan was on the outside looking in for Minneapolis Robbinsdale Cooper EDGE Jaxon Howard. But now, the 6-4, 245-pounder is just 15 days away from making his decision (July 1) and he's got Michigan in his top four along with LSU, Miami and Minnesota. He already took an official visit to Minnesota and he'll be in Ann Arbor for an OV this weekend. He'll then check out LSU on June 21, followed by another weekend visit in Miami starting on June 24. Then he'll have a week to make his decision.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO