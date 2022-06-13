ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Englewood’s Jennifer Hudson wins Tony Award for ‘A Strange Loop,’ becomes 17th EGOT winner

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAyKb_0g9HQAhA00

Jennifer Hudson won a Tony Award for her role co-producing “A Strange Loop,” which was named the best new musical at the awards show Sunday night.

With the win, Hudson, a Chicago native from Englewood, became the 17th person to ever win at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

“This brilliant, funny masterpiece exposes the heart and soul of a young artist struggling with his desires, identity and instincts he both loves and hates,” Hudson said.

Hudson is the second black woman to become an EGOT. Whoopi Goldberg, who earned EGOT status in 2002, was the first.

Her first EGOT award was the Oscar Hudson won for her role in “Dreamgirls.” when she won best supporting actress.

In 2009, Hudson won her first Grammy for best R&B album, and in 2021 she received an Emmy for “Baby Yaga.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
showbizchicago.com

HORSESHOE HAMMOND Announces Summer Season at THE VENUE

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, an extraordinary 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, welcomes the summertime season with some of the biggest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region. With iconic performances scheduled including Boys II Men, to the uber hilarious comedian Gabriel Iglesias, fans will have the opportunity to see their favorites up close and personal for an intimate yet thrilling live entertainment experience.
HAMMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
NBC Chicago

Erick Williams, Chef of Hyde Park's ‘Virtue' Wins Chicago's Only 2022 James Beard Award

Chicago's food scene officially has a new James Beard Winner. The annual James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious awards that honors exceptional talent in the culinary and food industries, were held in Chicago this week and awarded chefs and restaurants from across the nation in categories ranging from Best New Restaurant, to Outstanding Pastry Chef to Outstanding Hospitality.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Juneteenth Celebrations To Attend In Chicago This Weekend

Juneteenth is an annual commemoration and celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a time to remember and honor the history that Black Americans endured. Officially marking the day enslaved people in the U.S. were told they were free, the holiday is about centering Black culture and achievements. In the fight for justice, and against systematic inequalities that still exist today, the holiday is a chance to celebrate achievements and reflect on history. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years before in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that federal troops came to Galveston, Texas to notify slaves that they were free.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL
Maryland Daily Record

George Wendt Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name George Robert Wendt Jr. Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Kids/Children Name: Yes (3) George Wendt is an American actor/comedian. He worked in many movies and series mainly he got his fame from playing the character of Norm Peterson in an American television sitcom named Cheers. He had also done notable work in movies such as Dreamscape, Forever Young Etc.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The 35 Summer Concerts in Chicago You Don’t Want to Miss

Between our abundance of outdoor concert venues, major music festivals and plethora of smaller auditoriums, Chicago is truly a perfect music city in the summer. (Don’t get us wrong, it’s a perfect city in the winter months too, it just takes a little more energy to remind ourselves of that.)
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Austin’s Taste of Chicago, Soul City Blues festival a success

A dozen of people of all ages danced and several more dozen jammed from their seats to blues performer Demetria Taylor as she closed Austin’s Soul City Blues festival Saturday with a vibrant performance. Throughout the day, at least 4,000 people took part in Austin’s Taste of Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egot#Englewood#R B#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
jazztimes.com

Hyde Park Jazz Festival in Chicago Returns

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for its Sept. 24-25 event, with more than 30 performances to take place at various venues in the Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Washington Park neighborhoods of Chicago. The festival features a mix of national and regional artists, including Samara Joy, Pasquale Grasso, Etienne Charles, Dee Alexander, David Virelles, Ernest Dawkins, Keefe Jackson, and Charles McPherson. In addition, the festival has commissioned a special piece from Chicago-based pianist/composer Miguel de la Cerna and will present “Weaving Strands of Sound from Addis to Chicago,” a collaboration between the Ethiopia-based group QWANQWA and the U.S.-based Hear in Now. The former features Kaethe Hostetter (violin), Selamnesh Zemene Taye (vocals), Misale Legesse (percussion), Endris Hassen (masinqo), and Anteneh Teklemariam Barago (krar). The latter includes Tomeka Reid (cello), Mazz Swift (violin), and Silvia Bolognesi (bass) with special guests Eddy Kwon (violin/viola) and Chad Taylor (drums).
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox32chicago.com

Jazzin' at the Shedd is back

CHICAGO - This week marks the kick-off for "Jazzin’ at the Shedd." The summer concert series, which happens every Wednesday at the Shedd Aquarium, is back in full swing after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Each week features a new live jazz band from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy