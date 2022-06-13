Englewood’s Jennifer Hudson wins Tony Award for ‘A Strange Loop,’ becomes 17th EGOT winner

Jennifer Hudson won a Tony Award for her role co-producing “A Strange Loop,” which was named the best new musical at the awards show Sunday night.

With the win, Hudson, a Chicago native from Englewood, became the 17th person to ever win at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

“This brilliant, funny masterpiece exposes the heart and soul of a young artist struggling with his desires, identity and instincts he both loves and hates,” Hudson said.

Hudson is the second black woman to become an EGOT. Whoopi Goldberg, who earned EGOT status in 2002, was the first.

Her first EGOT award was the Oscar Hudson won for her role in “Dreamgirls.” when she won best supporting actress.

In 2009, Hudson won her first Grammy for best R&B album, and in 2021 she received an Emmy for “Baby Yaga.”

