KANGHYUK and Reebok Announce a Duo of Monochromatic Premier Road Modern Mids

Vancouver-based streetwear brand Reigning Champ has linked up with Los Angeles’ District Vision for a performance eyewear capsule. As a homage to classic athletic uniforms, the latest offering continues the brands’ ongoing partnership. Outfitting the collection are District Vision’s signature sports frames the Junya Racer, Nagata Speed Blade and Keiichi Standard. Dipped in Reigning Champ’s core color palette of gray, navy and black, the limited-edition frames feature custom-tinted D+ gradient lenses which are fit for a variety of performance environments. Additionally, the Japan-engineered frames include titanium cores, 100% UVA/UVB protection, about 80% blue light protection, an anti-reflective treatment and water and oil repellent properties.
