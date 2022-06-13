ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KANGHYUK and Reebok Announce a Duo of Monochromatic Premier Road Modern Mids

Cover picture for the articleReebok has its own division that focuses on special projects with luxury fashion houses and more elevated streetwear imprints, and one brand that will often appear through this initiative is KANGHYUK. The South Korean imprint last worked with the vector brand earlier this year in...

Bear Walker Revisits Pokémon Collaboration With New Skateboards

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Bear Walker Industries and the Pokémon Center have returned with another set of limited edition wood skateboards. Led by Bear Walker, his eponymous brand has a history of connecting with pop culture franchises including both Marvel and Pokémon, capturing the look of fan favorite characters with his handcrafted boards. Following up on his Pokémon Day release featuring artwork of Mew and Gyarados, Walker chose the Kanto starters of Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle alongside his favorite Pokémon, Cubone, to be the subjects of interest this time around.
Here's a Closer Look at the YEEZY Releases Coming to HBX This Week

Following the recent reveal of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “High-Res Red” and the announcement of the reissue of the 350 V2 “Bone,” we now have a closer look at the two styles along with restocks of the adidas YEEZY 500 “Ash Grey” arriving on HBX.
VTMNTS SS23 Presents Edgy Anti-Uniforms With a Genderless Approach

When VTMNTS was born under VETEMENTS at the hands of sole creative lead Guram Gvasalia, eyes locked onto the Zurich-based brand to see how the new label’s identity would evolve. Now three collections in, it is clear that the core philosophy is rooted in evolving gendered dressing with more than just a touch of edge. For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, VTMNTS presented a collection that is not edgy, but sexy and cool.
Take a Closer Look at the Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4

Following its runway debut at Martine Rose’s SS23 show in Vauxhall, London, new images have now emerged offering a closer look at the new Martine Rose x. Shox MR4 sneakers. The upcoming pairs rework the classic Nike Shox R4 silhouette, which first debuted in 2000, offering a futuristic spin with a streamlined design.
BTS Announce Hiatus With Plans to Pursue Solo Projects

During their Festa dinner on Tuesday evening, BTS announced that they are going on an indefinite “hiatus” to allow time for each member to focus on their own solo projects. In a one-hour video from the event, the seven-man K-pop group, which consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope,...
Take an Official Look at the Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara

Shortly after receiving a closer look, we now have an official look at the Jacquemus x. Air Humara. Previewed last month, the sneaker style designed by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus is part of a 15-piece collaborative collection releasing later this month. “I have always been inspired by vintage...
Reigning Champ Taps District Vision for a Performance Eyewear Capsule

Vancouver-based streetwear brand Reigning Champ has linked up with Los Angeles’ District Vision for a performance eyewear capsule. As a homage to classic athletic uniforms, the latest offering continues the brands’ ongoing partnership. Outfitting the collection are District Vision’s signature sports frames the Junya Racer, Nagata Speed Blade and Keiichi Standard. Dipped in Reigning Champ’s core color palette of gray, navy and black, the limited-edition frames feature custom-tinted D+ gradient lenses which are fit for a variety of performance environments. Additionally, the Japan-engineered frames include titanium cores, 100% UVA/UVB protection, about 80% blue light protection, an anti-reflective treatment and water and oil repellent properties.
Nike Gives the Air Presto a Hypnotic Look

For , it’s been another year full of collaborations. Between working with brands like Off-White™, superstar musicians such as Travis Scott and various artists including Tom Sachs, the Swoosh continues to invite others to present new ideas. However, at the same time, Nike continues to bring its own designs to the table. Following an adored Hello Kitty collaboration, the Air Presto takes on yet another fresh colorway.
adidas Confirms Release Date for the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Bone" Reissue

If any of Kanye West‘s promises have been fulfilled, it’s the commitment he made when he first signed with. to make sure that everyone who wants to get their hands on a pair of YEEZYS would be able to do so. One way that he’s improved upon your chances of purchasing them is by consistently executing restocks of certain colorways, and the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Bone” is the next to go through this process.
On-Foot Look at the TITAN x Air Jordan 2 Low

The Air Jordan 2 was first presented to the world in 1986, but in its 36-year lifespan, the silhouette never really had its moment to shine in the mainstream. However, 2022 has been a complete 180-degree shift for the Bruce Kilgore/Peter Moore-designed model has it has and will be lent to various collaborators for reimagining. And the latest to surface in our midst is the Manila-based hoops brand and retailer TITAN’s Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration.
HOKA Introduces the Mach 5 for Maximized Performance

HOKA is improving upon its award-winning Mach series and the Mach Supersonic sneaker to bring us the Mach 5, a shoe that powers runners like no other. The Mach 5 is made to push wearers to their full potential while preserving their energy and comfort level. Since the Mach 4...
Dickies x New York Sunshine Blend Art and Fashion With Debut Collaboration

For Dickies, workwear is its bread and butter. But with its debut collaboration with New York Sunshine, the Texas-based brand and John Margaritis fuse art and fashion. Titled ‘Sun-Dyed in Texas,’ the collaboration takes form in two parts. Set up in the summer of 2021, the first segment consists of two physical installations in Marfa, Texas that stood for six months. A stick-frame house and a series of billboards wrapped in Dickies signature twill fabric cast an eye-catching glow against the clear night sky. The second portion of the collaboration sees the limited-edition apparel collection crafted out of the weathered material from the Marfa installations.
Official Images of the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Black"

2022 is the year that is going full force with its Air Force 1 Mid both on the collaborative and GR fronts. The former recently saw a three-piece initiative alongside Stüssy, and now its catalog is growing with this Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black” colorway. This makeup first surfaced back in October 2021, but now its official images have now been loaded.
Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Surfaces With a Gold and White Palette

Dunks continue to spew out from at alarming rates and will continue to be the main focus for the brand in the foreseeable future. One silhouette that has been gaining a substantial amount of steam is the Swoosh’s sustainably-made Dunk Low Next Nature, and its newest gold and white colorway has just been uncovered.
Air Jordan 1 Mid "University Gold" Has an Official Release Date

The Jordan Brand is a releasing a new pair of kicks for the summer. Expanding its Air Jordan 1 Mid lineup, the she is arriving in a “University Gold” iteration to brighten up the summer rotation. The shoe arrives in the classic two-tone white and gold color scheme....
Places+Faces Drops Kaytranada Europe Tour Merch

Kaytranada kicked off his Europe ‘22 tour on Wednesday as he took to center stage at the Festsaal Kreuzberg venue in Berlin. As he continues to make his rounds across the continent, the Quebec-raised producer and DJ works with Places+Faces to release a three-piece tour merch collection. The upcoming...
