KANGHYUK and Reebok Announce a Duo of Monochromatic Premier Road Modern Mids

If any of Kanye West‘s promises have been fulfilled, it’s the commitment he made when he first signed with. to make sure that everyone who wants to get their hands on a pair of YEEZYS would be able to do so. One way that he’s improved upon your chances of purchasing them is by consistently executing restocks of certain colorways, and the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Bone” is the next to go through this process.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO