Knox County, TN

77-year-old man plead guilty to tax charges in Knox County Criminal Court Friday

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 3 days ago
Knox County, TN – According to the court documents, the 77-year-old defendant plead guilty to tax charges on Friday.

His name is James Rice and he will be sentenced on July 21, 2022.

Authorities said the defendant reportedly violated Tennessee law by failing to pay sales and use tax on a vehicle purchased by his Montana LLC, then signing an affidavit that the vehicle purchased in Tennessee would be removed from the state within three days.

Rice kept his car in Tennessee, officials said.

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Chattanooga Daily News

