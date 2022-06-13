Arvind Slashes Ethiopia Sourcing

Click here to read the full article.

Since Ethiopia lost its AGOA trade status, Arvind will reduce its production capacity there and transfer most of that output to India.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.