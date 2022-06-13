ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hahnville, LA

21-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting step-father after argument

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

On June 12, detectives arrested Corey Lee Labranch, Jr, a 21-year-old Hahnville resident for aggravated second-degree battery in relation to this incident.

