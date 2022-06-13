ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Local News Briefs: Coshocton County Divorces and Dissolutions

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

Coshocton County Divorces and Dissolutions

Dissolutions

June 6

Misty Jamison and Brian Jamison, Coshocton

Erica B. Mesler, West Lafayette, and Jonathan T. Mesler, Fresno

Rom L. Smith Sr., Blissfield, and Emily E. Smith, Utica

Lacy A. Jones, Coshocton, and Seth M. Jones, Fresno

Divorces

June 7

Cora S. Murray and James A. Murray, Coshocton

June 8

Tiffany N. Wolfe and Dustin A. Emerson, Coshocton

June 9

Kohdejai Randolph and Elzie Randolph, Coshocton

Coshocton Farmers Market open

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Farmers Market is underway from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the 300 block of Main Street and around the Coshocton Court Square.

Vendors include those with fresh fruits and vegetables, bakers and crafters and artisans with hairbows, scented candles and melts, wood bowls and toys, handmade jewelry, home décor, clothing and more.

Those wishing to become a vendor may contact Becky Bowden at 740-327-2235 or wndngcrkfrm@gmail.com.

Locals make dean's list

CEDARVILLE — Keegan Bumpus of Dresden, Kailee Harris of Coshocton and Lily Reese of Millersburg were named to the spring semester dean's list at Cedarville University.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local News Briefs: Coshocton County Divorces and Dissolutions

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Thousands of Knox County residents still powerless 2 days after storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands of Knox County residents woke up in the dark Thursday for the third day in a row, as electricity remains scarce following Monday night's storm. Online outage maps and recent statements from Knox County's four main electrical providers – American Electric Power, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate that approximately 7,000 customers remained without power at sunrise Thursday.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Open Source: When will Knox County get its power back?

MOUNT VERNON -- It's the question many Knox County residents want answers to Wednesday, as a heat wave moves in and thousands remain without electricity following Monday night's storm:. When will my power come back on?. A reader asked this question through our Open Source platform, and we decided to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Coshocton, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
Coshocton County, OH
Government
City
Cedarville, OH
City
Millersburg, OH
City
West Lafayette, OH
City
Fresno, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Knox County endures brutal summer storm

We asked, and you delivered. Knox Pages on Tuesday to share photos from their corner of the community, following a storm Monday night that left thousands powerless. The goal was to tell the best, most comprehensive story of how this storm impacted Knox County – and to do so visually, through the eyes of the community's citizens.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Juvenile Probation office temporarily moving

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Effective Tuesday, June 21, the Guernsey County Juvenile Probation Department will be temporarily relocating to 405 Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The building is next to the Prosecutor’s Office. The department will be at this address for approximately the next three months while their current office space in the Courthouse is being renovated.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Briefs#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Cedarville University#Coshocton Tribune
crawfordcountynow.com

EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Morrow County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Mayor: Navarre Firm Moving to Canton, Council Approves Tax Abatement

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Navarre-area company is moving to Canton, bringing at least 13 new jobs to town. City council has approved a 10-year 75-percent property tax abatement for Terydon Incorporated, a manufacturer of high-pressure waterjet systems. They will move to McKinley Avenue and 4th...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Richland Township in Guernsey County to hold Special Meeting

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -The Richland Township Trustees will conduct a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 14. beginning at 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Building in Senecaville. The meeting is to address several proposed projects including a special permit for excavating in the area, the discussion and possible approval of purchasing a new tractor for the township and quotes for a new HVAC at the township building.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
699
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy