Local News Briefs: Coshocton County Divorces and Dissolutions

Coshocton County Divorces and Dissolutions
Dissolutions
June 6
Misty Jamison and Brian Jamison, Coshocton
Erica B. Mesler, West Lafayette, and Jonathan T. Mesler, Fresno
Rom L. Smith Sr., Blissfield, and Emily E. Smith, Utica
Lacy A. Jones, Coshocton, and Seth M. Jones, Fresno
Divorces
June 7
Cora S. Murray and James A. Murray, Coshocton
June 8
Tiffany N. Wolfe and Dustin A. Emerson, Coshocton
June 9
Kohdejai Randolph and Elzie Randolph, Coshocton
Coshocton Farmers Market open
COSHOCTON — The Coshocton Farmers Market is underway from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the 300 block of Main Street and around the Coshocton Court Square.
Vendors include those with fresh fruits and vegetables, bakers and crafters and artisans with hairbows, scented candles and melts, wood bowls and toys, handmade jewelry, home décor, clothing and more.
Those wishing to become a vendor may contact Becky Bowden at 740-327-2235 or wndngcrkfrm@gmail.com.
Locals make dean's list
CEDARVILLE — Keegan Bumpus of Dresden, Kailee Harris of Coshocton and Lily Reese of Millersburg were named to the spring semester dean's list at Cedarville University.
