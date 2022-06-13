ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT WARNING: Extreme heat takes over this week

By Bryan Hughes
 3 days ago

(WOWK) – The heat will be unbearable for much of this week. We expect to break records set back in the late 1800s!

Here’s a look at the next 3 days for high temperatures:

Monday is not too back at all. It’s going to be in the low 90s.

So things get worse…here’s Tuesday.

This is the worst day. Wednesday, we have a chance to beat the record of 96 set back in 1892 for Charleston! And of course the record for Huntington set back in the 1930s.

NOW…let’s talk about the Heat Index. This is where the heat warnings come into play.

Here’s Monday at 5pm.

Tuesday is much worse.

Wednesday is just brutal again.

Stay cool and keep hydrated!

