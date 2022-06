BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County Investigators have intervened in a scam that an anonymous caller used on a local citizen. The citizen was contacted by phone and an elaborate story was relayed to the targeted citizen. The caller claimed to be a member of a Mexican Cartel and claimed to have a member of the complainants family held hostage. The caller demanded money and that the complainant remain on the phone with him.

BOSQUE COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO