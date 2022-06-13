ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO chief tells Sweden it is 'unthinkable' that members would not come to its defence if it were attacked after Putin likened himself to Peter the Great in chilling threat to Scandinavia

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
 3 days ago

NATO's Secretary-General has said that it is 'unthinkable' that the alliance would not act in Sweden's defence if it was attacked - after Putin threatened Scandinavia last week.

Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would back Sweden if Putin attacked the nation which applied to join NATO last month alongside Finland.

In a speech with Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Stoltenberg said: 'NATO has stepped up its presence, with more exercises, with more presence in the region air, sea, land.

Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would back Sweden if Putin attacked the nation which applied to join NATO last month alongside Finland

'And that makes a difference, meaning that if Sweden was attacked, then I deem it as unthinkable that NATO Allies would not react.

'And that is a message that we have conveyed, the NATO Allies have conveyed, in a very clear way to end the potential adversary.

'So seen from a security perspective, Sweden is in a better place now than before they applied.'

The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute on Thursday to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth, drawing a parallel between what he portrayed as their twin historic quests to win back Russian lands - in a chilling threat to Nordic nations.

'Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years,' Putin said. 'It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, he took something from them. He did not take anything from them, he returned (what was Russia's).'

In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he compared Peter's campaign with the task facing Russia today. 'Apparently, it also fell to us to return (what is Russia's) and strengthen (the country),' he continued.

The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute on Thursday to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth
In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he compared Peter's campaign with the task facing Russia today

'And if we proceed from the fact that these basic values form the basis of our existence, we will certainly succeed in solving the tasks that we face.'

In the war, Peter the Great claimed territory from the Swedish Empire and the comments have been widely interpreted as a threat to neighboring nations.

But Stoltenberg poured cold water on Sweden's hopes of joining the bloc, referencing issues that member state Turkey has with their application.

He said: 'Sweden has take important steps to meet Turkey's demands for approving Stockholm's NATO membership application.

'Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Their applications have faced unexpected opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems is Swedish support of Kurdish militants and by a previous decision to withdraw arms export licenses to Turkey.

'I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation and that Sweden will ensure that the legal framework for arms export will reflect the future status as a NATO member with new commitments to allies.

'These are two important steps to address concerns that Turkey has raised.'

Andersson said Sweden had changed its terrorism laws and was in the process of further tightening.

'From the first of July we will also have even stronger legislation when it comes to the fight against terrorism.

'So here there are no questions about how strongly Sweden sees (on) terrorism and that we are willing to contribute to the fight against terrorism,' she said.

Stoltenberg also said the aim was to have Sweden and Finland join NATO 'as soon as possible'.

Nordics should consider joint air control in far north, Finnish parliament speaker says

Finland, Sweden and Norway should consider organising their air defence control jointly in territories north of the Arctic Circle in coming years, the speaker of the Finnish parliament said on Monday.

If Finland and neighbouring Sweden's applications for membership in the Western military alliance NATO are successful, the Nordics could for the first time consider organising parts of their defence jointly with their common neighbour Norway which is already a NATO member.

"We all three - Sweden, Norway and Finland - have relatively strong airforces and we have to control our borders and airspace," said Matti Vanhanen, discussing NATO and security policy with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere at an event organised by Finland's President Sauli Niinisto at his summer residence in Naantali, Finland.

"It would be most natural that in the coming years the controlling of the airspace would be common," said Vanhanen, a former Finnish prime minister.

Finland and Sweden abandoned their traditional policy of neutrality in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February are seeking to join NATO. Their applications face opposition from Turkey, however, which accuses them of harbouring terrorists.

Norway's Stoere said he saw room for more Nordic crossborder cooperation in the far north - known as the Cap of the North - in areas beyond defence, such as energy and railways.

"I'm trying to tell my government apparatus that a lot of the measures we have to develop our cross-border relations with Russia we should just shift the focus and do it with Sweden and Finland," he said, giving possible railways from Finland to Norway's northern ports of Tromso and Kirkenes as examples.

Comments / 25

Anonymous 1368
3d ago

If NATO had any sense they would of jumped in right away with Ukraine. Well NATO looks like Russia is going to be your nextdoor neighbor knocking on your door.

Reply(1)
7
United Prison States
1d ago

Russia clearly doesn't want nato on its borders building up troops and equipment. Just like china doesn't want nato on its border building up troops and equipment. If sweden doesn't want to look like ukraine they would be wise to mind their own bussiness because clearly russia has no fear of sending armies to clean out its borders.

Reply
2
